19:52 GMT17 April 2021
    Operation Forth Bridge: Prince Philip's Funeral in Detail

    UK
    The Duke of Edinburg was laid to rest on Saturday, 17 April, eight days after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II died.

    Here are a number of noteworthy details about the ceremony, which saw most of the extended royal family join together in mourning on the grounds of the monarch’s Windsor Castle.

    • Prince Philip’s burial place is a vault in St. George’s Chapel (which actually is more like a cathedral in size) - it is the family’s wedding, christening and funeral church in Windsor Castle.
    • Late Prince Philipp will reportedly remain in the chapel until the Queen dies. When that happens, his body will ostensibly be transported to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the couple will be buried together.
    • Two Fell ponies led the carriage designed by the Duke of Edinburgh through the funeral procession, which features a mounted brass clock. The Duke's personal cap, gloves and whip were placed on the seat in tribute to his love of the sport.
    • The dark-green custom-built Land Rover Defender, also designed by the Duke himself, was used to transport the coffin through the palace grounds.
    • The Duke was interred after a 50-minute church service attended by just 30 guests due to current coronavirus restrictions, but watched by millions on television, including the heavily pregnant Meghan Markle.
    • Members of the armed forces paid tribute to the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh in the quadrangle ahead of the ceremonial funeral, ushered in by military gun firing.
    • While in the chapel, visibly tearful Prince Charles, the Duke’s eldest son, took a seat next to wife Camilla.
    They sat directly opposite the grief-stricken Queen, who mourned alone, bidding farewell to her “strength and stay”.

    • William and Harry were seen talking to each other after the funeral, for the first time since the Duke of Sussex left Britain for the US in early 2020, together with wife Meghan and son Archie. The brothers initially stood away from each other during the socially distanced ceremony, but then moved closer, setting the tongues wagging about whether there will be an end to the family rift, which reportedly culminated with the notorious Oprah Winfrey interview.

    • Kate Middleton, who attended the ceremony alongside her husband Prince William wore the diamond earrings reportedly given to Queen Elizabeth as a wedding gift, when she married Philip in 1947.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
