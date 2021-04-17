Royal Family Unveils Video Tribute to Late Prince Philip

The video mixes public and private moments from the Duke of Edinburgh's life. It is accompanied by an elegy to "The Patriarchs", penned by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.
The poem pays tribute to both the duke and the wartime generation he was part of.
"On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation — that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle".
The poem praises "husbands to duty" and "great-grandfathers from birth", who in time "became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls".
A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 17, 2021
With words by the Poet Laureate,
The Patriarchs - An Elegy. pic.twitter.com/rUr1cNi8lS
Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April. He will be laid to rest by Queen Elizabeth II in the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The service itself will start with a national minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT).
