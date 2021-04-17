Heathrow to Ground All Planes for Six Minutes to Honour Late Prince Philip

Heathrow Airport has pledged to ground all planes for six minutes during Prince Philip's funeral, also diverting flights from the path close to Windsor Castle, a spokesperson for the airport said. As the United Kingdom holds a minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time (2 p.m. GMT) at the beginning of the ceremony, the airport wants to ensure that the sound of roaring planes won't disturb the funeral.
"To coincide with the national one minute silence at 15:00 on Saturday 17 April for His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, there will be a stoppage on all Heathrow arrivals and departures for a period of six minutes", the airport said on Twitter. "During the funeral service no Heathrow arrivals or departures will fly over the area".
The late duke used to joke about the noisy planes flying near the royal residence, including his famous remark during an appearance on the BBC.
Prince Philip: In His Own Words on BBC One.— Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) April 17, 2021
Speaking of Heathrow Airport located near Windsor, he says the noise presents difficulties when filming the Christmas Broadcast.
When the interviewer says he must be used to it, Philip replies: “You don’t - it’s a bloody racket.” pic.twitter.com/3A7nDN9Q5h
