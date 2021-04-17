Register
12:16 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.

    Meghan and Harry's 'Epic Love Story Won't Have Happy Ending', TV Presenter Warns

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082515941_0:0:2958:1665_1200x675_80_0_0_43852af03b5a80852f8e596707991f3a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104171082654794-meghan-and-harrys-epic-love-story-wont-have-happy-ending-tv-presenter-warns/

    According to English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson, despite the obvious chemistry between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their relationship could end in a disaster some time in the future, in light of the recent developments in their extended family.

    Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson has warned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage may be doomed, as the couple gets ready to welcome their second child.

    Referring to their candid tell-all interview with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, the outspoken host wrote for The Sun:
    "The tale of Harry and Meghan is an epic love story and I wish them both well, but I genuinely fear that it will not have a happy ending".

    In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Queen 'Understands' Why Meghan Markle Won't Come to Prince Philip's Funeral - Report

    He went on to take aim at Meghan in particular for not embracing her royal duties during her stint in "The Firm".
    "Meghan Markle will have grown up imagining that princesses live in fairy-tale castles and spend all day riding around on golden unicorns, smiling kindly at muddy plebs", he recounted. He suggested she soon had to wake up to reality, saying:

    "So it will have come as a bit of a surprise when she became a British royal and found, that on a wet Tuesday morning, she'd have to go to Carlisle on something called 'a train', to open the civic centre's new disabled ramp".

    Clarkson then depicted how she might have felt when real palace life apparently didn't live up to her expectations, suggesting she decided that "if she can't dine on peach and peacock and have a couple of mermaids in the gin-filled swimming pool, she won't be opening any new toilet blocks ever again".

    The 61-year-old Grand Tour presenter assured, striking a bit of a conciliatory tone, that he would by no means judge her, as people "are allowed to resign from jobs they don't like".

    Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020

    He hinted there is no bright future ahead for Meghan, who he says is "much revered by the young and the stupid who believe that her brand of simpering victimhood will one day bring down the monarchy, but it won't".
    He portrayed her occupation as that of a socialite or influencer, who poses for pictures "on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy's yacht in the Med", while Piers Morgan, the all-time critic of Prince Harry's American wife, will realise "that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all".

    The Winfrey chat, aired on national television on 7 March, instantly landed in royals and aides' crosshairs, as it alleged flagrant racism in the Windsor family.

    Among the most provocative claims made by Harry and Meghan, who left the UK to lead an independent life in the US, was that one relation of theirs queried before their son Archie's birth if he would have dark skin. Although the couple stopped short of mentioning who it was, Oprah later ruled out the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

    Related:

    Police Have Been Called Nine Times to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Mansion, Report Says
    ‘Faux News’: Public Dismayed by Fox News Linking Prince Philip’s Death to Harry & Meghan’s Sit-Down
    'You’ll Be Greatly Missed’: Harry and Meghan Pay Tribute to Duke of Edinburgh
    Tags:
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse