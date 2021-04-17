Register
07:43 GMT17 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken in 2007 and released 18 November 2007 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L) walking at Broadlands, Hampshire, earlier in the year.

    What Was The Secret Behind Queen Elizabeth's and Prince Philip's 73-Year Marriage?

    © AFP 2021 / FIONA HANSON
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082597422_0:0:2829:1590_1200x675_80_0_0_42372b4d2520a849b6ee9cc7e1a1fcae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104171082653612-what-was-the-secret-behind-queen-elizabeths-and-prince-philips-73-year-marriage/

    The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest on 17 April at St George's Chapel. More than 700 members of the armed forces will take part in the funeral ceremony, but only 30 individuals will attend the service due to coronavirus restrictions.

    Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's long-lasting marriage was based on "mutual respect, understanding, and space", said co-founder of Royal TV Nick Bullen. Bullen, who met with the Duke of Edinburgh when he was working on a special commemorating the royal's 90th birthday, said these two traits were the key to their union.

    Prince Philip stressed the importance of dedicating his life to duty and service during conversations with Bullen as cited by the latter.
    "As the Duke, Philip knew that he had to do his duty. He was always there for the Queen. He spoke of being this real guardian around the Queen. He protected her, but also made her passage through as a Queen easier", Bullen told Fox News.

    Philip 'the Icebreaker'

    The TV producer revealed that when the pair conducted royal engagements together the Duke of Edinburgh always tried to break the ice and put people at ease so that when Her Majesty arrived people would feel calm.

    "People are terrified of the Queen quite often because she is the reigning monarch. But he was a great icebreaker with a brilliant sense of humour. And he did it for the Queen", Bullen said.

    When the royal turned 90 he told the BBC that he would wind down his royal engagements. However, it wouldn't be until 2017 when the royal stepped down from his duties. Bullen said that during his first years of retirement Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II didn't see each other much.

    "That's what the Duke needed. He needed that sort of space. They weren't on top of each other. And it worked for them", Bullen told Fox News.

    Prince Philip met the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1939 when the future monarch was 13-years-old. Witnesses say the 18-year-old Philip showed off very much and the young Elizabeth, stunned by his zest for adventure, fell in love with him. The two started exchanging letters and kept doing so throughout the Second World War. During that time Philip served in the Royal Navy. In 1947, following two years of courtship the couple got married.

    ​Their marriage lasted 73 years and Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary. In 1997, during a celebration to mark their golden anniversary, the Queen made a rare public tribute to her husband.

    "He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments, but he has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years. And I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know", the monarch said.

    Ahead of the funeral ceremony, the Queen shared a private photograph of the couple during a picnic in Aberdeenshire. The image is said to be the Queen's favourite.

    Related:

    Prince Harry Most Likely to Rush Back to Meghan 'as Soon as' Prince Philip's Funeral Ends
    Brothers Apart: Queen Orders William, Harry to Be Kept Separate at Prince Philip's Funeral - Report
    Tags:
    Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, UK royal family
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A vendor poses with the mascots (L-R) Miga and Mukmuk in a shop selling Olympic merchandise in Whistler on 7 February 2010. The two represented spirit of the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver.
    Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse