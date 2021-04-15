Register
15 April 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, 25 October 2019

    Prince Harry Most Likely to Rush Back to Meghan 'as Soon as' Prince Philip's Funeral Ends

    UK
    The Duke of Sussex is now quarantining at Frogmore Cottage, his previous UK home, following his return home from the US for the grandfather’s funeral. Prince Philip will be buried on 17 April after “peacefully” passing away at Windsor Castle on Friday.

    Prince Harry will not stay in the UK for long after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and will probably rush back to heavily pregnant Meghan and son Archie straight after the burial ceremony, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward believes.

    The ‘My Husband and I’ author told the US Weekly that there is a chance that Prince Harry, who has not seen his royal relatives for over a year, may not even stay 24 hours after the Saturday service.

    “I think Harry will very much want to get back to Meghan as soon as the funeral is over,” Steward shares. "He will probably return to California, maybe the next day, or maybe later on Saturday."

    Sources claim that the Duke of Sussex really worries about leaving pregnant Meghan, who is due in earlier summer, in LA. The duchess was advised by doctors against taking an hours-long overseas flight and the Queen is said to have been really understanding about this.

    Insiders earlier told US Weekly that Prince Harry was “really missing” Meghan and Archie and was FaceTiming them several times per day “to check in.”

    The duke is quarantining in Frogmore Cottage, that was renovated for his and Meghan’s stay, but is now occupied by his cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son August.

    The princess is reportedly the first royal Prince Harry has reunited with following his and Meghan’s bombshell exit from the royal household last year. But the duke has also apparently had a phone call with his brother Prince William while in the UK following speculations about the divide between the two that has been exacerbated by the Sussexes’ recent Oprah Winfrey ‘tell-all’.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey
    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    But despite the reported feud and Harry’s own revelation that their relationship were “space” at the moment, Seward believes that the brothers will not display any disagreements during their grandfather’s funeral.

    “I think for the period that Harry is here they will very much want to put their differences behind them,” the writer suggests.

    According to the royal author, the day of Prince Philip’s funeral will not be “about Harry” or his past discord with the family, which is unlikely to act “anything other [than] charming” to the runaway child over the next few days.

    “Harry knows that it’s about his grandfather. … They’re all going to put on a very good show,” Seward concludes.  

    Tags:
    Prince William, funeral, Prince Philip, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
