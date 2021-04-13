Register
13:30 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a tribute to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in London, Britain April 12, 2021.

    BoJo's Gov’t Accused of 'Chumocracy, Cronyism, and Stealth NHS Privatisation' by Ex-Chief Scientist

    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    351
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082617958_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_d2b679bebd0bd858bb8f905b362728db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104131082617389-bojos-govt-accused-of-chumocracy-cronyism-and-stealth-nhs-privatisation-by-ex-chief-scientist/

    Sir David King set up an independent alternative to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) in May 2020 with unpaid members ostensibly to offer public advice untainted by political influence after reports that PM Boris Johnson’s then-adviser Dominic Cummings had sat in on some Sage meetings.

    As Britain embarks upon a phased process of a post-lockdown easing of restrictions, touting an impressive COVID-19 vaccination drive, Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of corruption and mishandling the pandemic and climate crisis by a former government chief scientist.

    “I am extremely worried about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, about the processes by which public money has been distributed to private sector companies without due process… It really smells of corruption,” Sir David King was cited as saying in a Guardian interview.

    While successful vaccination across the nation has been applauded by King, as over 32 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus jab, the expert slammed the failure of the Tory government’s £22bn test-and-trace operation, which had been contracted out to private companies.

    “The operation to roll out vaccination has been extremely successful, it was driven through entirely by our truly national health service and GP service – just amazing. Yet we have persisted with this money for test and trace, given without competition, without due process … I am really worried about democratic processes being ignored,” stated the South African-born British Emeritus Professor in physical chemistry.

    Last month, parliament’s spending watchdog concluded that there was no evidence to show that the test-and-trace programme, boasting a budget larger than that of the Department for Transport, had contributed to the slashing of coronavirus infection levels in the UK.

    The “staggering investment of taxpayers’ money” was examined by a cross-party public accounts committee report.

    Furthermore, the programme came under scrutiny as one run by Diana Mary "Dido" Harding, Baroness Harding of Winscombe, appointed by the health secretary, Matt Hancock, last year.

    “This is a so-called chumocracy, that has been a phrase used, and that is what it looks like I’m afraid: it is a chumocracy, insisted King," who served as Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government under both prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

    As the mind-boggling expenditure on test-and-trace was justified by ministers as a desperate attempt to avert a second national lockdown, Meg Hillier, the chair of the cross-party public accounts committee, said the impression was that British taxpayers were being “treated by the government like an ATM machine”.

    ‘Shadow Sage’

    Last May, King, who during his scientific advisor tenure was outspoken on the subject of climate change, set up an alternative, ‘shadow’ committee to the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises on the ongoing pandemic.

    The idea was for scientists, unaffiliated to government, to offer public advice without undue political influence.

    The need for this was prompted by reports that Boris Johnson’s then adviser, Dominic Cummings, had sat in on some Sage meetings, putting to doubt the ‘credibility of its decision-making’ allegedly influenced by non-scientists.

    A leaked list, revealed by The Guardian, showed that Cummings and a data scientist credited with a role in the Vote Leave campaign, Ben Warner, were present at a Sage meeting on the day when Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown.

    King, a former professor of chemistry at Cambridge University, was appointed chief scientific adviser under Tony Blair in 2000, serving until 2008.

    He also worked under Johnson’s foreign secretary stint during Theresa May’s premiership.

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    UK care home amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Dismissing the argument that the government had been compelled to skip some traditional working processes to counter the spread of the pandemic, King said:

    “People say it’s a crisis – I say the government is using a crisis to privatise sections of the healthcare system in a way that is completely wrong. A fraction of this money going to public services would have been far better results.”

    King, who authored over 500 papers on his research in chemical physics and on science and policy, denounced Downing Street for acting with the ideological goal of deliberately privatising the National Health Service (NHS).

    “It is slipping this through in the name of a pandemic – effectively, to privatise the NHS by stealth. I’m quite sure this has not been an accident, I’m quite sure this has been the plan, there has been clarity in this process. The audacity has been amazing,” he stated.

    As King emphasised that a true democracy needs to ‘give voice to dissent’, he warned:

    “There’s a real danger that we’re going down a pathway that leads away from democracy.”

    Related:

    ‘Who Created It?’: Modi-Backed COVID Test-and-Trace App Under Scrutiny in India
    Customer Check-In Data Barely Used in UK Test and Trace Leaving Thousands Unaware of COVID Risk
    The Lancet Studies Find No Link Between UK COVID-19 Variant, Higher Mortality
    Live Updates: Test and Trace System Limited Spread of COVID Variants, UK Transport Secretary Says
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, National Health Service (NHS), National Health Service (NHS), Tory
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protesters gesture as they gather at the gate of the Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, US, 12 April 2021.
    New Wave of Violent Protests Breaks Out in Minnesota After Killing of Black Man Daunte Wright
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse