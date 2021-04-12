Register
08:16 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 14 June 2014 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry talks to Prince Philip as members of the Royal family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London

    'No Good Would Come of it': Prince Philip Reportedly Believed the Sussexes' Interview Was 'Madness'

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082601858_0:0:2910:1636_1200x675_80_0_0_9bed83e3fbfcb4a938381e160ca76470.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104121082601913-no-good-would-come-of-it-prince-philip-reportedly-believed-the-sussexes-interview-was-madness/

    Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has left the royal family “reeling”, insiders suggested shortly after the scandalous interview went on air worldwide. Officially, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that they were “saddened” by claims raised by Prince Harry and Meghan, especially those regarding race.

    Prince Philip was sympathetic to Prince Harry but did not believe his decision to leave his senior royal post and depart for North America was “the right thing” to do, his royal biographer Gyles Brandreth claimed in an article for The Mail on Sunday.

    Moreover, the author notes that the Duke of Edinburgh had described his grandson’s recent Oprah Winfrey ‘tell-all’ where the Sussexes detailed their displeasure with royal life as “madness.”

    “I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was ‘madness’ and ‘no good would come of it,’ ” Brandreth wrote.

    “I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s.”

    According to Brandreth, who had known the Queen’s husband for over 40 years before he peacefully passed away on 9 April at Windsor Castle after weeks battling poor health, the Duke of Edinburgh was not bothered by the fact that the scandalous talk was broadcast while he was in hospital. But there were some other issues the 99-year-old prince was apparently concerned with.  

    “The fact that the Meghan and Harry interview was aired while Philip was in hospital did not trouble him,” Brandreth wrote.

    “What did worry him was the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems and their willingness to talk about them in public. ‘Give TV interviews by all means,’ he said, ‘but don’t talk about yourself.’ ”

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo
    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    Brandreth claims that this was one of Prince Philip’s rules:

    “I know he shared it with his children. I imagine he shared it with his grandchildren, too.”

    The Duke of Edinburgh was not at all “judgemental” or “unfeeling” when Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from their senior royal posts in January 2020.

    “He said to me: 'People have got to lead their lives as they think best’,” Brandreth recalled, noting that Prince Philip had a sympathy towards the couple’s “mistrust of the media” and “even more so with Harry's desire to 'do his own thing in his own way'.”

    But Prince Philip was still sorry that “it should come to this” and his grandson would now have to relinquish his royal titles, patronages and military appointments.

    Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talks to Prince Harry as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain May 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh talks to Prince Harry as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain May 18, 2019

    "Harry had only succeeded his grandfather as Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had done the job for 64 years. Harry had barely managed 30 months,” Brandreth claimed.

    “The Duke of Edinburgh was not pleased, nor did he believe that Harry and Meghan were doing the right thing either for the country or for themselves,” he added.

    But according to the writer, Prince Philip still admired his grandson, describing him to the biographer as “a good man”.

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place on 17 April in Windsor; the United Kingdom entered eight days of national mourning on Friday. Prince Harry has reportedly arrived to the UK to attend the service, meeting his family for the first time since a controversial departure to North America last year. His wife Meghan Markle, now pregnant with the couple’s second child, has stayed in Los Angeles upon the advice of her doctors.

    Tags:
    Meghan Markle, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse