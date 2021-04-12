Register
06:41 GMT12 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron

    David Cameron Denies Breaking 'Codes of Conduct', Accepts 'Lessons to Be Learnt' From Greensill Row

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104121082601409-david-cameron-denies-breaking-codes-of-conduct-accepts-lessons-to-be-learnt-from-greensill-row/

    David Cameron has been in the crosshairs over his alleged role in a lobbying scandal involving the ailing private finance firm Greensill Capital, with the former prime minister cleared in late March of ostensibly trying to solicit a government-backed COVID-19 assistance loan for the private bank from UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

    Former prime minister David Cameron has admitted that there are 'lessons to be learnt' from the Greensill Capital lobbying controversy, in his first public comment on the scandal he has been implicated in.

    After persistently evading questions from national media and dodging a barrage of criticism, the former Conservative party leader has released a statement on Sunday night to reiterate that he had ‘not broken any rules’.

    ​The British politician, businessman, and lobbyist conceded that it was a mistake to informally lobby ministers on behalf of the private bank set up in 2011 by Lex Greensill, who had worked for Cameron as an unpaid adviser in Downing Street during his tenure.

    Having “reflected on this at length”, Cameron, who served as UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and got a job as an adviser to Greensill Capital in 2018 after leaving office, accepted that "communications with government need to be done through only the most formal of channels, so there can be no room for misinterpretation".

    British Prime Minister David Cameron
    © AP Photo / Valentina Petrova
    British Prime Minister David Cameron

    Weighing in on the reports of how much he had ostensibly ‘netted’ from his shares in Greensill Capital - a key financial backer of Britain's third-largest steelmaker Liberty Steel - the ex-PM said their value was “nowhere near” the figures of $30 million and $60 million that have been circulated in the press.

    Regarding the probe into reports that he solicited Greensill’s access to a government-backed COVID-19 Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) assistance loan from UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Cameron underscored that "ultimately" his efforts "were not taken up".

    "So, I complied with the rules and my interventions did not lead to a change in the government's approach to the CCFF," added Cameron.

    The Former PM also challenged the recent allegations creating a ‘false impression’ that Lex Greensill, the head of the firm, was a senior member of his Downing Street team during his time in office.

    ​Replying to the Labour Party’s claim that Lex Greensill had given out a business card stating he was a "senior adviser" to David Cameron, the lobbyist said:

    "The truth is, I had very little to do with Lex Greensill at this stage - as I recall, I met him twice at most in the entirety of my time as prime minister."

    In his lengthy statement Cameron argued that he had believed it was right for him “to make representations on behalf of a company involved in financing a large number of UK firms”.

    "This was at a time of crisis for the UK economy, where everyone was looking for efficient ways to get money to businesses."

    Greensill Capital Scandal

    Earlier in March, David Cameron found himself under investigation for allegedly lobbying officials of the ruling Conservative government on behalf of Greensill Capital in 2020.

    A report in the Financial Times claimed Cameron attempted to sway the ministers within the Treasury to increase Greensill’s access to COVID-19 loan schemes, specifically, the COVID-19 Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), just months before the ailing company collapsed. Several newspapers claimed Cameron had lobbied the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, directly, to help Greensill, founded by an Australian former sugar cane farmer, Lex Greensill, in 2011.

    Texts released by FT purportedly showed Sunak telling Cameron he had “pushed the team to explore an alternative with the Bank that might work”, along with a call between the two.

    ​According to newspaper reports, Cameron faced potential profits of millions of pounds through his share holdings in the firm.

    However, the requests were eventually rejected by Treasury officials, and Greensill Capital filed for insolvency protection on 8 March 8, 2021.

    Reports also claimed that earlier, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was the fourth UK minister who was lobbied by Cameron on behalf of Greensill Capital, besides Chancellor Rishi Sunak and two Treasury ministers.

    Lex Greensill met David Cameron in 2019 for a "private drink", where the ex-British prime minister lobbied Hancock to introduce a payment scheme for the National Health Service (NHS), The Times reported.

    Following the recent reports, David Cameron was investigated by a watchdog over whether he broke rules by not registering as a lobbyist for his work at Greensill and was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

    "The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists has concluded his investigation into whether the Rt Hon David Cameron has engaged in unregistered consultant lobbying," the registrar said in a statement.

    "His decision is that based on detailed information and assurances provided, Mr Cameron’s activities do not fall within the criteria that require registration on the Register of Consultant Lobbyists."

    Nevertheless, critics have been raising questions, with the Labour Party citing concerns about the broad access Lex Greensill had when he worked as a government adviser, while also urging a major overhaul of lobbying rules.

    David Cameron’s current role in the scandal is noteworthy as he had been the one to vow regulating lobbying as prime minister.

    Prior to being elected, in a speech dated 2010, Cameron said he would attack “the privilege, excess and exemption from normal rules that has infected parliament”.

    Related:

    Greensill Capital: What Was It and Did David Cameron Try to Get a Loan From UK Government For It?
    Ex-UK PM David Cameron Reportedly Investigated Over 'Lobbying' Treasury to Get Hefty COVID Loan
    British Ex-PM Cameron Cleared of Breaking Lobbying Rules in Greensill Capital Collapse
    David Cameron Reportedly Lobbied UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock During 'Private Drink' in 2019
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, Greensill Capital, coronavirus, COVID-19, Rishi Sunak, David Cameron
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse