Register
07:46 GMT11 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Albi Nagia poses with photographs of Prince Philip in Yakel, Tanna island, Vanuatu. Nagia is part of a movement which worships the prince as the son of their ancestral God.

    'True Messiah': Vanuatu Tribe That Worships Prince Philip as God Says His Spirit Will Return

    © AP Photo / Nick Perry
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082595614_0:114:3072:1842_1200x675_80_0_0_9b395ee1b83cf4ad4020cdc04ccbe7f2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104111082595594-true-messiah-vanuatu-tribe-that-worships-prince-philip-as-god-says-his-spirit-will-return/

    The Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on 9 April at the age of 99, two months before his 100th birthday. Scores of world leaders have since paid heartfelt tributes to the royal and praised his remarkable service to his country and the Queen. His funeral will take place on 17 April at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

    Prince Philip's passing has been described as a moment of great national sadness for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, but a for small tribe living on the island of Tanna in Vanuatu his death is especially tragic as they believe that the royal is a divine being.

    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain’s Longest Serving Royal Consort
    © AP Photo
    Till Death Do Us Part: 74-Year-Long Love Affair of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
    The Prince Philip Movement originated in the 1950s and is based on a local legend, which says that a spirit from Tanna in the form of a white man would travel overseas to fight in a war and then marry a powerful woman, before returning to them. Prince Philip was born in Greece and then came to Britain, where he joined the military and fought in the Second World War. And as for the powerful woman… he did marry one.

    It is believed that when British colonists came to Vanuatu members of the tribe saw a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh and concluded that he was the incarnation of the Spirit. Each year, they celebrated his birthday with dancing and taking the ceremonial drug kava.

    Their beliefs strengthened when the royal himself visited Vanuatu and met with members of the movement.

    "I saw him standing on the deck in his white uniform and I knew then that he was the true Messiah", said Chief Jack of the Yaohnanen.

    Prince Philip gave members of the tribe his picture, while they presented him with a pig-killing club, which he took to pose for a photo.

    ​They met again in 2007 when five people from the tribe participated in a UK television programme called "Meet The Natives", which shows tribal men visiting Britain and living there for several weeks with British families. Prince Philip met with members of the tribe in Buckingham Palace.

    ​Although members of the Prince Philip Movement live in a forest and have no means of the communication they were informed of Prince Philip's death by an anthropologist who lives on Tanna. The news deeply upset members of the movement.

    "They had to send messages to the yam garden to get the people back and when the chief (Charlie) came and everyone found out. They were very, very sad. The men were silent and looking down. Many of the women were very emotional and crying a lot", said Mary Niere, an accountant at the White Grass Ocean Resort and Spa.

    Reports say the tribe will mourn Prince Philip's death with ceremonial dancing and whailing, the latter could last for weeks. However, the group believes that Prince Philip's spirit will never die and will return to Tanna.

    One hopes that this will not come true because the Duke of Edinburgh himself said that his reincarnation would be quite sinister.

    "In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation", Prince Philip once said.

    Remarkable Service to the Country

    Prince Charles has become the latest person to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. Speaking from his home in Gloucestershir, the eldest son of Prince Philip said his father was "a very special person who would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him".

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Andrew Marr’s 'Ignorant' Comment Compares Prince Philip to ‘Indian Bride’
    His statement echoes heartfelt tributes that have been pouring in from all across the globe for the Duke of Edinburgh. US President Joe Biden called the royal "a heck of a guy" and praised his bravery during the Second World War as well as his attempts to improve the environment. "99-years old, he never slowed down at all, which I admire the devil of", President Biden said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prince Philip "rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and internationally" and wished the Queen "courage and mental fortitude in the face of a grievous and irreparable loss".

    Other world leaders praised the royal for his remarkable service to the country and the Queen.

    His funeral will be held on 17 April at St George's Chapel, Windsor and due to coronavirus restrictions will only be attended by members of the Royal Family. Upon his wishes, there will be no state funeral and no lying in state, where members of the public would have been able to pay their respects. Members of the public have been asked to make a donation to charitable organisations instead of leaving bouquets of flowers in memory of the Duke.

    Tags:
    reincarnation, Vanuatu, UK royal family, Prince Philip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse