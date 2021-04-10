Buckingham Palace: Meghan Markle to Miss Prince Philip's Funeral Due to Pregnancy Precaution

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not be travelling to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of her husband's grandfather, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Saturday.
The duchess, pregnant with her second child, will miss the ceremony on advice from her doctor. Her husband Prince Harry "is planning" to attend the service, the statement added without specifying whether arrangements for his arrival have been made.
The ceremony will take place on 17 April at St George's Chapel in Windsor castle after eight days of national mourning. The royal family will remain in mourning for two weeks, the spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.
The funeral will follow existing COVID guidelines and will only be attended by up to 30 people as a result, he added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)