'Hour After Hour After Hour': BBC Flooded With Complaints Over Coverage of Prince Philip's Death

After receiving numerous complaints about "excessive" coverage of Prince Philip's death, the BBC set up a streamlined form for people to complain about the so-called wall-to-wall coverage.
"We're receiving complaints about too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. To register a complaint without having to complete our webform or provide any details - apart from your email address (which we'll use to send you our response) - visit this BBC Complaints Page", the statement reads.
The death of the longest-serving consort in British history forced the broadcaster to cancel all the other programmes on BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC News to cover his demise and the world's reaction to it extensively. Such an approach, however, incited outrage among netizens and viewers who were quick to compare the broadcaster's wall-to-wall coverage to something that might take place in North Korea.
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on 9 April, at the age of 99.
His Royal Highness had suffered a number of health issues through 2018 and 2019 and had undergone several procedures in hospital, including surgery for a hip replacement. On 16 February 2021, he was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" on the advice of his doctor after feeling "unwell". A month later he left the hospital following "treatment for an infection" and a successful heart procedure.
