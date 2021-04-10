Register
07:17 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, looks up as Prince Philip, right, waves during their arrival by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Tuesday, June, 14, 2016

    Media Reveals Details of Prince Philip's Final Days at Windsor Castle

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105066/07/1050660729_88:0:3127:1709_1200x675_80_0_0_9d62b1dcccae0b66d3e1a94ff5684259.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104101082590222-media-reveals-details-of-prince-philips-final-days-at-windsor-castle/

    According to a statement released by the Royal Family, the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, passed away peacefully. The details of his funeral are expected to be released this weekend, however, the ceremony will not be held on a large scale due to coronavirus restrictions.

    Failing health did not prevent Prince Philip from spending a good time with his wife Queen Elizabeth II, the Daily Mail reported citing insiders, who shed light on the final days of the royal's life. According to them, the Duke of Edinburgh spent recent weeks sleeping for much of the day, however, there were moments of "great lucidity and joyful togetherness".

    During those times, the royal was in a playful mood and refused to be helped by aides. An insider spoke about a moment when Prince Philip dropped his reading glasses. The page rushed to pick them up, but the royal raised his arm and said: "Never mind. I'll do it". And he did, the insider told the Daily Mail.

    Britain's Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain March 16, 2021
    © REUTERS / PETER CZIBORRA
    Britain's Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain March 16, 2021

    There was no dramatic decline in his health and earlier this week the Duke of Edinburgh was in good form, according to staff. Although domestic routines were changed for the royal so that he felt as comfortable as possible the leitmotif of his final days was "no fuss", the insider said.

    The "no fuss" rule was reportedly applied every time the royal was hospitalised. He didn't want anyone to visit him, especially the Queen, who, Prince Philip claimed, should be focused on royal duties and the family.

    Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery take part in a ceremonial 41 gun salute in Hyde Park to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth II 's 91st birthday, in London, Friday, April 21, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Gun Salutes to Be Held Across Britain to Honour the Late Prince Philip
    Even when the royal became too weak to walk he refused to use a wheelchair. "Get that bloody thing out of my sight!", Prince Philip said when the wheelchair first appeared in his room as cited by an aide.

    After spending a month in a hospital, where the Royal Family said he was treated for "an infection" and underwent a heart procedure, his only wish was to spend his last days at home with the Queen.

    Upon his wishes there will be no state funeral and no lying in state, where members of the public would have been able to pay their respects. The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel. Details of the ceremony will be unveiled in the coming days.

    Related:

    ‘Faux News’: Public Dismayed by Fox News Linking Prince Philip’s Death to Harry & Meghan’s Sit-Down
    Till Death Do Us Part: 74-Year-Long Love Affair of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, UK royal family, Prince Philip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse