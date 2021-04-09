Video: Several Dozens of People Threw Firecrackers, Stones at Police Officers in Belfast

BELFAST (Sputnik) – Several dozens of people threw firecrackers and stones at police officers in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast on late Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The incident took place in downtown Belfast despite the loyalists’ intention to stop the protests over the death of Prince Philip. In others parts of the city, the situation remains stable.

Not everyone has decided to stay off the streets out of respect for Prince Philip - @PoliceServiceNI under attack from bottles and missiles in the loyalist North Queen St area #belfast

#Coleraine in the last few minutes. Hundreds of youths have gathered in the area.



📷 Brian Cunningham

Footage that shows protesters clashing with the police officers and attacking them with stones emerged online.

​Another video allegedly shows a hijacked car being pushed towards the police lines.

Burning hijacked car pushed towards Police lines during ongoing disturbances in the Unionist North Queen St area of North Belfast. #Belfast

​According to some pictures, police used water cannons against the protesters.

La policia utilitza canons d'aigua contra els manifestants a Belfast, Irlanda del Nord.

​Some forms of protests even caused giggles from netizens, with the video of an elderly man throwing stones at police vehicles becoming viral.

​Northern Ireland has witnessed a spike of violence with predominantly young people rioting in cities and towns. The unrest was sparked by certain conditions of the UK's withdrawal from the EU stipulating customs posts between the rest of the UK and Northern Ireland, which previously had no physical borders either with Ireland or the rest of the UK before Brexit.

A more immediate reason for protests was Northern Ireland's prosecutor's office deciding not to punish nationalists from the Sinn Fein party for their presence at the funeral of a former Irish Republican Army (IRA) militant, in June 2020, despite strong restrictive measures against the spread of COVID-19. This exacerbated the conflict between loyalists, who support unity with the UK, and republicans, who seek independence.

On 8 April, Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin and his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, called for calm and dialogue, as “violence is unacceptable."