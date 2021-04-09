Register
16:07 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Duke of Earl: Will the Earl of Wessex Inherit his Father Prince Philip's Title?

    © REUTERS / Stringer .
    UK
    Get short URL
    134
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082584678_0:63:2048:1215_1200x675_80_0_0_ebaf859b29c611650e030f6f91275dda.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104091082584178-duke-of-earl-will-the-earl-of-wessex-inherit-his-father-prince-philips-title/

    The title of Duke of Edinburgh has only been created three times in Britain's history and only passed down once to an heir, when the future King George III inherited it from his father on his untimely death.

    The death of British royal consort Prince Philip has posed the question of who will inherit his title of the Duke of Edinburgh.

    Prince Edward, is thought to be anointed as the next holder of the dukedom that has just four antecedents.

    Edward was named as next in line to the title on his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, when he was also made Earl of Wessex and Viscount Severn — a position that has now passed to his son James.

    Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years was already a prince of Greece and Denmark, with German, Russian and British ancestry to boot, when they were betrothed in 1946.

    But on the morning of their marriage on November 20 1947, Elizabeth's father George VI created him the Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth — a historic county of Wales — and Baron Greenwich, the borough of London.

    Who, if anyone, will inherit the other two noble titles remains unclear.

    History of the Dukedom

    The title of Duke of Edinburgh has only been held by four British royals in history.

    © AP Photo / Rebecca Naden
    Blatantly Authentic Royal: 10 of Prince Philip's Quirkiest Funny Moments and Diplomatic Gaffes
    Frederick, Prince of Wales, the son of German-born Hanoverian King George II, was named Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 19 by his grandfather, then-king George I. 

    Frederick died in 1751 at the age of 44 before he could inherit the crown, and the title passed to his son Prince George, who dropped it when he succeeded his grandfather as King George III in 1760.

    Queen Victoria recreated the dukedom in 1866 for her second son Alfred, then 21. Alfred dropped the style in 1893 when he succeeded his paternal uncle Ernest II as Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in Germany. Alfred died in 1900, less than a year before his mother, and the title was not passed down.

     

    Related:

    Sussexes to Become 'More Irrelevant' When Prince George Grows Up - Report
    Brits Prefer Prince William to be Next Monarch Instead of Charles, Poll Shows
    Police Have Been Called Nine Times to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Mansion, Report Says
    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward, Prince Philip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse