Sir Richard Sutton - who was worth £301 million - owned some of the most exclusive hotels in London. He was 83 and spent most of his time at his home in the west of England.

A man suspected of murdering one of Britain’s richest men is under police guard in hospital.

Sir Richard Sutton, who owned the Sheraton Grand and Athenaeum hotels in London’s West End, was killed at his mansion near Gillingham in Dorset.

Dorset Police say someone broke into the property on the evening of Wednesday, 7 April, and attacked Sir Richard and his wife, who is in her 60s, with a knife.

Sir Richard died at the house but his wife was rushed to hospital in Bristol, where she remains in a critical condition.

The multi-millionaire’s company, Sir Richard Sutton Ltd, put out a statement on Thursday, 8 March: “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton, which was announced this morning. Sir Richard was a caring, generous and good family man who genuinely respected those with whom he worked as part of his extended family."

A 34-year-old man, who suffered injuries which were not life-threatening, is under police guard in hospital.

Chartered Institute of Journalists welcomes buying printed papers and digital news services. Many UK titles feature portrait of London Park Lane hotel owner and baronet Sir Richard Sutton stabbed to death at his country home and reports into the police investigation. pic.twitter.com/4cGtraIrEC — CIoJ (@CIoJournalist) April 9, 2021

​As well as hotels, Sir Richard also owned houses, apartments and farms.

He is listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Conservative MP for North Dorset, Simon Hoare, said: "He was a charming man, he had a very good sense of humour, he was politically astute and genial. It is a huge loss for his family in what is clearly deeply awful circumstances."