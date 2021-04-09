Police Have Been Called Nine Times to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Mansion, Report Says

During a recent bombshell interview the two gave to US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry revealed that the lack of security was one of his biggest concerns following their decision to quit royal life.

Police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion at least nine times since he couple moved into the $14.7 million mansion in California last summer, UK media reported, citing data from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The information was obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. It shows that police officers were called four times last July alone.

One call to police was listed as a phone request, while eight others were described as alarm activations and property crimes. The most recent one dates back to 16 February. A man trespassed into the property twice on Christmas Eve last year. The perpetrator, identified as 37-year-old Nickolas Brooks from Ohio, said he doesn’t have full recollection of the event.

"It was a foggy period of my life. I didn’t even know where I was. I think I was high at the time," he told the Sun.

A spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office refused to provide more details about other calls.

The issue of privacy and security were discussed during the tell-all interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry revealed that he was cut off financially and stripped off security after the coupled decided to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family in order to work to become financially independent.

"The biggest concern was while we were in Canada, in someone else's house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed. By this point, courtesy of the Daily Mail, the world knew our exact location. So suddenly it dawned on me - 'Hang on a second, the borders could be closed, we're going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it's not safe, it's not secure, we probably need to get out of here'," he told Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke of Sussex said the lucrative deals the couple signed with Netflix and Spotify came as he was looking for "enough money to pay for security".