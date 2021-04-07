Register
10:31 GMT07 April 2021
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, 13 June 2020

    Another British Royal Disappears From Public Life

    UK
    by
    In November 2019, the Queen’s son Prince Andrew announced that he would step down from his royal duties over the backlash which followed an interview where he defended his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Shortly after that, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced that they would also stop working as senior royals.

    The Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra has not taken part in royal engagements for eight months, the Court Circular is showing, sparking concerns about whether the British monarch has lost another working member of the royal family.

    Princess Alexandra, the daughter of the Queen’s uncle Prince George, Duke of Kent, last performed her royal duties on 30 July 2020, when she spoke on the phone to a long-serving volunteer from the Red Cross Society to mark the service’s anniversary. No royal engagements have been recorded in her curriculum since then.

    Buckingham Palace declined to comment on whether the 84-year-old woman, who has reportedly suffered from some health issues over the past years, had secretly stepped down. But sources tell the Express.co.uk that the princess is all well and has been recording video messages for local charities throughout the lockdown, so she is all up for the job.

    Her disappearance from public life could then be explained by precautionary measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is clear from the Court Circular that the Queen’s cousin has significantly cut her royal engagements in the last years.

    In 2020, she took part in only 12 events in comparison to 58 in 2019 and 74 in 2018, an analysis from royal expert Patricia Treble shows.

    If Princess Alexandra steps down from the duties, this would leave the Queen with even fewer working royals, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left England last year and Prince Andrew ditched his engagements for the “foreseeable future” in 2019 over his links to Epstein.

    The Duke of York provoked a backlash after his November 2019 interview to the BBC, in which he failed to decry his association with the deceased financier, which the prince later called “ill-judged”. Insiders believe that Prince Andrew is planning to return to working life, but it’s not clear when can that be as Epstein’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre keeps insisting that she was forced to have sex with the royal while she was 17, maintaining the clamour around the Queen’s son.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in Los Angeles, have also told the Queen that they were not planning to return as working members of the family, Buckingham Palace announced in February. The two recently gave their scandalous ‘tell-all’ interview to Oprah Winfrey to detail their decision to step down from their senior royal posts, suggesting that “racism” in British media and lack of support from the royal family were the main reasons they left.

    So, with Princess Alexandra still in the list, there are currently 12 working royals left who still represent the Queen at official engagements:

    • The Prince of Wales, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla
    • The Princess Royal, Anne
    • Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex
    • Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
    • Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester
    • Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent and Katharine, Duchess of Kent (reduced her royal duties in 2002 and last took part in royal event in June 2018)
    • and Princess Alexandra of Kent.
    Prince Andrew, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen, United Kingdom
