Oxford Reportedly Suspends Dosing in Trial of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine in Children, Teenagers

The pause is due to rare blood-clotting issues in adults who received the jab, pending further study of the vaccine.
No safety issues were noticed in the trial, an Oxford spokesman said Tuesday, but broader concerns about clotting problems in adults triggered further regulatory reviews in the UK and Europe, to probe into any potential link with the coronavirus vaccine.
Earlier, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating incidents with patients who received shots from one batch of AstraZeneca vaccines in several EU countries and who later had thromboembolic complications.
A number of European countries, including Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Denmark, Bulgaria, Norway, Iceland, Slovenia, Cyprus, Italy, France, Germany and Spain have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The EMA later made a recommendation to continue using the medicine, after which a number of countries resumed vaccinations using the product.
All comments
Show new comments (0)