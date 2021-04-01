UK Police Officer Convicted Of Membership Of Right-Wing Terrorist Group National Action

National Action, a white supremacist group, was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in 2016. Several of its members have since been convicted of terrorist crimes.

A serving police officer has been convicted of being a member of the right-wing terrorist organisation National Action.

Benjamin Hannam, 23, was also convicted of lying on police application and vetting forms about his membership to the group.

Ben Hannam, 22, has become the first British police officer to be convicted of belonging to a banned neo-Nazi terror group following a trial at the Old Bailey. — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 1, 2021

​Hannam was charged following an investigation by the Met's counter-terrorism unit, which itself came after the Iron March database was linked, which led to him being identified.

He was accused of being part of National Action between 17 December 2016 and 1 January 2018, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Pc Ben Hannam was also convicted of lying on his application and vetting forms to join the Metropolitan Police and having terror documents detailing knife combat and making explosive devices. — Channel 5 News (@5_News) April 1, 2021

​The extremist group was outlawed under terrorism legislation in December 2016.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the counter-terrorism unit, said there was no evidence Hannam had deliberately joined the police in order to infiltrate the organisation and he said there had been no complaints raised about any of his work since he joined as a probationary police constable.

Cmdr Smith said: "There will be some concerns from the public that a member of National Action managed to become a police officer. But we acted very swiftly and robustly once he was identified."

He said: "This case does show the growth of right-wing terrorism both in the real world and online. This young man was radicalised by material online."

Cmdr Smith said there was no evidence Hannam had deliberately joined the police in order to infiltrate the organisation and he said there had been no complaints raised about any of his work since he joined as a probationary police constable.