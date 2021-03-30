Register
18:46 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Year seven pupils are directed to socially distance as they arrive for their first day at Kingsdale Foundation School in London, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

    London School Nearly 'Eliminates Bullying' by Banning Break Time Games Like Football

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081112311_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_7d26627308859f60f95213a448b074ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103301082491261-london-school-nearly-eliminates-bullying-by-banning-break-time-games-like-football/

    Government guidance stressed that schools in the United Kingdom do more to address bullying – replacing football with poetry is apparently a step in the right direction.

    A school in Hackney, London claimed on Tuesday that it has nearly eliminated bullying by banning competitive games like football during break times, and replaced them with supervised quizzes, poetry recitals, and other activities like chess and choir clubs.

    Hackney New Schools Headteacher Charlotte Whelan said that a "school without bullying sounds like a utopia but it is achievable."

    The secondary school's students – aged 11 to 16 – are still able to exercise during breaks and PE lessons but the activities are "more structured" and supervised.

    "The school has been completely transformed and the students are really thriving," she said.

    Whelan added that students have studied famous poems like "Ozymandias" and "The Charge of the Light Brigade" and many can now recite them as they line up for lessons or during lunch.

    "It's long been my belief that we could be doing more for pupils while they on their breaks, so often you see them aimlessly wandering the playground. We want every second at school to count," she added.

    "We began by introducing the poetry recitals during break and lunch and the students really responded well. It evolved from there."

    Only five incidents of bullying, including cyberbullying, were reported in the last year, according to the school.
    Speaking to the BBC, charities Kidscape and Bullies Out said that supervised activities can help isolated children.

    "I always admire schools for trying new things to eliminate bullying, but we'll never eliminate it fully," said Bullies Out Founder Linda James.

    "However, [trying] to reduce [bullying] as much as possible is exactly what schools should do, so structured games, structured activities, and different activities for different interests helps. That all works rather than having children wandering around aimlessly."

    She explained that unstructured games can often lead to aggressive behaviour, mean comments, or children feeling left out.

    Kidscape CEO Lauren Seager-Smith said lunch and break time "safe spaces" should be established for children and stressed that supervised activities help kids "feel supported and included."

    According to a 2019 report by charity Ditch the Label, a fifth of young people in the UK have experienced bullying within the previous 12 months. Three out of four people who had been bullied said their mental health had been impacted and nearly half suffered from depression as a result.

    Tags:
    bullying
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse