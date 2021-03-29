Register
06:06 GMT29 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, 19 March 2021

    Baby Steps Out of Lockdown: England Removes COVID-19 ‘Stay at Home’ Order Amid Warnings of ‘Caution’

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409128_0:312:3086:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_685bfb63db11c265b417163e2b5d537e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103291082477607-baby-steps-out-of-lockdown-england-removes-covid-19-stay-at-home-order-amid-warnings-of-caution/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his nation’s "journey back towards normality" on 22 February, with a roadmap that could see most restrictions set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic lifted in June. The four-stage reopening was to be contingent on continued vaccinations, no surge in hospitalisations, and new virus variants not emerging.

    England is taking its first tentative step out of the pandemic-induced lockdown this Monday, as the “stay at home” order is lifted to allow groups of six people or as two households to meet outdoors, and amateur outdoor sports to resume.

    Starting today, football and cricket pitches, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and sailing clubs are allowed to reopen, with organised team sports resuming outdoors.

    The previous 'stay at home' order is being scrapped in favour of 'stay local' guidelines, with people still urged to work from home if possible and minimise their journeys.

    However, the easing of restrictions, in line with the roadmap to take the country out of lockdown unveiled by the government on 22 February, comes with a warning to tread with caution.

    COVID-19 information is pinned to the padlocked door of the Thirsty Scholar pub in Manchester, Britain, March 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    COVID-19 information is pinned to the padlocked door of the Thirsty Scholar pub in Manchester, Britain, March 2, 2021

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed an upcoming “Great British summer of sport”, applauding the fact that people would be able to “resume the activities they love”.

    “I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organised sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities – especially for children,” the prime minister was quoted as saying by Sky News.

    Johnson urged caution, however:

    “We must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout. Despite today’s easements, everyone must continue to stick to the rules, remember hands, face, space, and come forward for a vaccine when called.”

    Boris Johnson also encouraged the public to take part in a fitness drive, with an hour of physical activity a day advised for children, and at least 150 minutes for adults.

    The easing of restrictions has brought with it a new slogan - Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air - to emphasise the importance of ventilation in reducing the spread of the virus.

    ​Prof Chris Whitty, the UK's chief medical officer, was quoted as saying:

    "The evidence is very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors. It is important to remember this as we move into the next phase."

    Boris Johnson’s warning followed earlier ones made by the Prime Minister, who had emphasised that Britons should be "under no illusions" that they might dodge Europe's third coronavirus wave.

    "Previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, I'm afraid it washes up on our shores as well," the Prime Minister told reporters on Monday, as he sought to reassure that Britain would be continuing with its vaccination programme, and there was "nothing in the data to dissuade [him] from continuing on the roadmap to freedom".

    Britons have also been reminded by the Metropolitan Police that large gatherings remain unlawful and officers would "continue to respond quickly to house parties or dangerous raves, taking enforcement action by handing out fines".

    ​This comes as the latest government figures show 3,862 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths were reported on Sunday - down from 5,312 and 33 a week ago.

    In line with the government’s vaccination drive, 423,852 UK adults received a first dose of the jab on 27 March, taking the overall number to 30,151,287 - with 233,964 having their second dose, bringing that total to 3,527,481.

    ‘Roadmap’ on Course

    The current changes are the first major milestone laid out in a ‘roadmap out of lockdown’ that was announced by Downing Street in late February.

    Easing of restrictions in fact began on 8 March, when schools reopened and people were allowed to meet one friend or relative outdoors.

    The next step in the roadmap is 12 April, which will see non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants, reopen. This will also apply to hairdressers and some public buildings, like libraries.

    Also allowed to resume activities will be indoor leisure, like swimming pools and gyms. Self-catering lets and camp sites will be allowed to provide self-contained holiday accommodation. However, no indoor mixing between different households will be allowed.

    If coronavirus data allows it, the third step might come on 17 May, which will see the "rule of six" abolished for outdoor gatherings, to be replaced with a limit of 30 people.

    This stage will also see cinemas, museums, hotels, performances and sporting events reopen, albeit with social distancing still in place.

    Finally, the fourth step from 21 June will potentially see all legal limits on social contact removed.

    ​As the UK eases it restrictions, many countries in Europe are implementing tougher measures to contain a surge in new infections as they struggle with sluggish COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

    Some European countries have re-introduced or extended lockdown measures. Germany extended its current restrictions until 18 April, Paris is entering a new month-long lockdown, together with several other regions in the north and the south of France.

    Shops, schools and restaurants are closed in many major Italian cities, with Italy planning a nationwide shutdown over the three-day Easter weekend, starting on 2 April.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Branded ‘Irresponsible’ For Urging People to Consider ‘Getting Back into the Office'
    Anti-Lockdown Protest in Bradford, England Leads to Scuffles With Police
    UK to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Ireland, Mulls Helping Other EU Nations, Reports Say
    Heatwave Predicted in UK Next Week as Lockdown Measures Eased
    Tags:
    Vaccines, vaccine, Boris Johnson, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse