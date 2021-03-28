Register
22:27 GMT28 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change prior to signing executive actions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021

    Biden Risking 'Class War' With New Corporation Tax Hikes, Says Former White House Advisor

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082462529_0:0:2945:1656_1200x675_80_0_0_c1d9497a5e5623ef01e9cd2ea456dc6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103281082475628-biden-risking-class-war-with-new-corporation-tax-hikes-says-former-white-house-advisor/

    US President Joe Biden is reportedly set to introduce the first major federal tax increase in nearly 30 years as a means of funding long-term economic recovery in a subsequent measure to his pandemic-relief bill.

    Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow has warned that Biden's intent to raise taxes on the wealthy will cause “class warfare” and lead to firms moving overseas to avoid increased costs.

    Kudlow, who worked as Trump's National Economic Council director, stated that if Democrats remove the filibuster’s 60-vote rule, a “progressive legislative agenda” would be pushed through the Senate.

    “Most of these initiatives are anti-business. A lot of class warfare against wealthy people", he said, speaking to John Catsimatidis' WABC 770 AM radio show on Sunday.

    Kudlow cited Biden saying for the first time that the filibuster “adamantly has to change" during a press conference last Thursday.

    The former Fox News program host said that high taxes “are not going to build an economy" and added that the US would not "be competitive around the world" when corporate levies are raised.

    "You’re not going to bring investment home. You’re going to repel investment. Corporations will leave. Inversions will start all over again". Kudlow opined. “If we wage war on businesses and wealthy investors, that’s nuts. And that’s part of this class warfare that will do great harm to our economy and to the stock market".

    ​This comes as Biden claimed that he would “deal with the abuse” of the filibuster as opposed to removing it entirely, during the first official press briefing of his tenure as president last Thursday.

    “I strongly support moving in that direction", he said.

    ​Biden's proposed $3 trillion infrastructure plan is set to be unveiled this week. According to reports, the US president is considering a capital gains tax rate hike for those earning more than $1 million annually, as well as increasing the federal income tax rate for households making $400,000 or more a year.

    The president has also expressed interest in raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%.

    US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the investment will aid in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

    "Once the economy is strong again President Biden is likely to propose that we engage in long-term plans to address longstanding investment shortfalls...in infrastructure, investment to address climate risk, investments in people, R&D, manufacturing,” Yellen said. “It is necessary to pay for them.”

    In January, Yellen said that the Biden administration’s tax policy changes would fuel necessary investment in infrastructure and in the domestic labour force. She added that the measures would end tax loopholes that have long resulted in lost government revenue.

    Tags:
    corporate tax rates, COVID-19, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse