Tom Hanks' Son Mocked Online for Predicting 'White Boy Summer'

Son of Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks, Chester Marlon "Chet" Hanks is known for his recurring roles on Empire and Shameless, as well as courting controversy online.

Chet Hanks has been mocked online after saying in an Instagram video on Saturday that he believes a “White Boy Summer” is on the way.

“I just got this feeling man, that this summer is, it’s about to be a white boy summer,” he announced to his social media followers.

“Take it how you want."

He clarified he was not talking about "Trump, NASCAR type white."

“I’m talking about, you know, me, [R&B artist] Jon B, [rapper] Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, ‘cuz I am."

I will never stop screaming pic.twitter.com/aJlwo1gbqm — Rap Game Ina Garten (@KaraBTweets) March 27, 2021

​The phrase is a twist on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” tune and viral internet meme, which promotes women feeling confident in themselves, having fun, and looking good during the summer.

Chet’s use of the phrase sparked a massive backlash, however, with some people saying he's an embarrassment to his parents – Hanks Sr. and Rita Wilson.

Chet Hanks is proof that you can do everything right in the world and kids will still embarrass tf outta you — 🌸🌼🌺 (@xojojojoxo) March 27, 2021

Are we sure that Chet Hanks is Tom and Rita's biological offspring? Something's just not adding up. pic.twitter.com/2zXXZUsrme — Da Magdalene (@Jacquel11272160) March 27, 2021

​Others joked that his actions are what suburban parents warned would happen if their children listened to rap music.

chet hanks is exactly what suburban parents in 2007 thought would happen to their children if they let them listen to like half a lil wayne song — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2021

​Some netizens claimed that they had already been through a "white boy winter," referencing the political turmoil in the United States and the storming of the Capitol building by Trump supporters.

🤔 I’m scared of Chet Hanks “White Boy Summer”. WTF does that even mean. Cause we have endured a white boys winter. pic.twitter.com/DE57T5QY88 — jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) March 27, 2021

​Hanks Jr. also came under fire last year after he was accused of cultural appropriation for adopting a fake Jamaican accent.