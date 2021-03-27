Heatwave Predicted in UK Next Week as Lockdown Measures Eased

As Covid-19 cases drop in the United Kingdom, the country's lockdown measures - intended to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus - are set to be dropped as warm weather reaches the country early.

Record high temperatures are forecasted to sweep the UK next week as the national lockdown measures are scheduled to be eased

By Tuesday, Meteorologists predict that the weather could rise to 24 C in southeast England and could encroach on the highest March temperature ever recorded (25.6C in 1968) at Mepal, Cambridgeshire.

According to the Met Office, parts of southern England and Wales will be covered in the summer-tier sun on Saturday, just before a cloud and wind the following day. The heat is predicted to reach 14C over the weekend and climb as the week goes on.

"The weekend should be a mixed bag for many with a big north-south split. Southern regions will certainly see the warmer, sunnier conditions with a band of rain moving through Northern Ireland on Saturday afternoon before heading into parts of northern England and Scotland," Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst, said.

"Saturday will certainly be the better of the two days, with Sunday becoming windy and grey for most."

Mr. Dewhurst added that southern winds and high pressure would come in on Monday.

"Into next week large swathes of southern England and Wales will be dry with warmer temperatures than expected for this time of year, the average for March being 11-12C," he said.

Dewherst then said that the "mercury could reach a high of around 18C on Monday, with Tuesday seeing highs of 24C (75.2F)."

"Much of the UK will remain dry and bright until Wednesday, while parts of Scotland will see some heavy showers."

The weekend is also forecast to be hit by cold showers with areas of the north seeing strong winds and rain.

Parts of western Scotland have been issued with a yellow weather warning for rain from Saturday evening. The rain could reach up to 250 mm over the highest ground while the majority of the region will experience between 80 and 100 mm overnight.

This comes as lockdown restrictions are set to loosen Monday, with six adults or two whole households permitted to meet up outside in parks or private gardens.

Sunny conditions are not set to last and temperatures are expected to change in the middle of the week with cold winds from the north leading to a temperature drop for the Easter period.

The coldest Easter weekend recorded was in 2013 with minus 12.5C being observed in Braemar, Aberdeenshire on Easter Sunday. The wettest was in 1991 after 108.7mm of rainfall fell on Seatoller, in Cumbria, over Easter Monday.