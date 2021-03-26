British Ex-PM Cameron Cleared of Breaking Lobbying Rules in Greensill Capital Collapse

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has been cleared of breaking the lobbying rules by the body his government created to enforce them.
Ex-Conservative leader Cameron had been accused of improper conduct, with media reporting claims he solicited a government-backed COVID-19 assistance loan for private bank Greensill Capital from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
"The Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists has concluded his investigation into whether the Rt Hon David Cameron has engaged in unregistered consultant lobbying," the registrar said in a statement.
"His decision is that based on detailed information and assurances provided, Mr Cameron’s activities do not fall within the criteria that require registration on the Register of Consultant Lobbyists."
Cameron was prime minister from 2010 to 2016, when he resigned following the UK's vote to leave the European Union — having led the unsuccessful Remain campaign. His 2010-2015 coalition government with the Liberal Democrat Party saw attempts at governmental reform, including the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act which resulted in a spell of Parliamentary anarchy in the autumn of 2019.
