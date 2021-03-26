Register
07:42 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and that both mother and baby are doing well

    Labour Wants Probe Into Possible Breach of Ministerial Code by BoJo Over Posh Downing Street Flat

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107917/33/1079173394_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_10f7d9e4b7c040ceac68170d45faa1fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103261082455033-labour-wants-probe-into-possible-breach-of-ministerial-code-by-bojo-over-posh-downing-street-flat/

    Earlier this month, Boris Johnson's press secretary Allegra Stratton told reporters that Conservative Party funds were "not being used to pay for any refurbishment of the Downing Street estate".

    A UK Labour Party lawmaker has urged Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to open a probe into whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code in terms of paying for refurbishment of his posh Downing Street flat.

    Case was asked to investigate the "eye-watering" sums thought to have been spent on the makeover, which included gold wall coverings, among other things.

    Like some of his predecessors, 56-year-old Johnson lives in the flat above No. 11 Downing Street, with his 33-year-old fiancée Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred.

    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson partner Carrie Symonds reacts outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson partner Carrie Symonds reacts outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 14, 2020.

    In a letter to Case on Thursday, Labour MP Sarah Owen called for "transparency and clear explanations" over the "murky" payments pertaining to the makeover.

    "It is vital the facts behind the costs of this refurbishment are established and published in full. This isn't just about whether the taxes of hardworking people have contributed to spun gold wallpaper. The lack of openness means that there are so many questions relating to matters of transparency, probity, judgment, and whether the ministerial code has been broken", the lawmaker argued.

    She underscored the code stipulates that ministers should shun being involved in any actual or perceived conflict of interest between their position and their private financial interests.

    The letter comes about a week after UK media reports that the country's Electoral Commission contacted the Conservative Party over an alleged payment for the recent refurbishment of Johnson's four-bedroom flat above 11 Downing Street.

    FILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    FILE -In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London.

    The elections watchdog sought to establish whether any sums relating to the revamp failed to be declared under the law on party political donations. The Tory party allayed concerns, insisting that was in full compliance with the law, and that all reportable donations had been correctly declared.

    The developments followed previous reports by the Daily Mail claiming that approximately £60,000 ($82,608) in party funds were used to help cover the reported £200,000 ($277,400) cost of refurbishing Johnson's official flat.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes out to welcome the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah (not pictured), at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Johnson's Vacation
    In March, the Daily Mail reported that as the UK prime minister and his fiancée looked into options for covering any excess expenditures related to the flat's makeover, there had been talk of establishing a charity for the purpose.

    Johnson also reportedly bemoaned the cost of the refurbishment by Symonds as "totally out of control", something the prime minister allegedly admitted was "over a hundred grand". The Daily Mail additionally cited unnamed sources as saying that the PM revealed to one minister he was especially alarmed by the cost of the "gold wall coverings" chosen by his fiancée.

    Related:

    Conservative Think Tank Calls for Probe Into Behind-the-Scenes Influence of Boris Johnson's Fiancée
    Boris Johnson Facing Probe by Parliamentary Watchdog Over Caribbean Holiday Funding - Report
    Tags:
    UK Labour Party, flat, Investigation, Downing Street, Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse