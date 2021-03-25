Register
21:02 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park near Salisbury, Britain October 15, 2020.

    Police Barred From Searching Queen’s Properties for Looted Cultural Heritage Items, Docs Claim

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 15
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082405913_0:34:3072:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_2fa579e7a2544f03275aab7193ab59b0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103251082451530-police-barred-from-searching-queens-properties-for-looted-cultural-heritage-items-docs-claim/

    An exemption clause for royals in a piece of UK legislation declaring that police do not need special orders to search properties for missing cultural heritage items was reportedly first tabled months before the respective bill was made into law.

    Police are not entitled to search the Queen’s private estates for stolen or looted historical artifacts after it was ruled that she would enjoy a personal exemption from a 2017 law that protects valuable cultural objects, the Guardian reported, citing documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. The exemption was reportedly debated well before the respective bill became law.

    The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), which proposed the provision, declined to comment on whether this was a suggestion of the Queen’s aides or ministers, while also keeping secret a set of emails from the time that could possibly uncover the truth.

    The aforementioned documents suggest that the government department used vague phrases in a parliamentary bill that made the purpose of the exemption obscure.

    The documents were requested by the British edition for a journalistic investigation into so-called 'royal consent', which has historically given a monarch an opportunity to make a detailed study of proposed laws, including those on private property and interests, as well as public funds. For instance, one bill was reportedly edited to conceal what was referred to by some as the Queen’s “embarrassing” private wealth from the general public.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Displeased With 'Family Drama' in Wake of Oprah Interview

    The latest disclosure concerns the Cultural Property (Armed Conflicts) Act, a law that seeks to prevent the destruction of culturally important heritage items, objects and structures, particularly monuments, works of art and archaeological landmarks in the event of a future military conflict. Parts of the document also dwell on stolen or looted artifacts that have been smuggled out of countries within a war zone.

    The document made the buying or selling of these stolen or looted artifacts a criminal offence that carries a prison sentence of up to seven years. In line with it, police are in a position to search premises if it is suspected that illegally obtained artifacts are in the location.

    When it was passed in 2017, the exemption provision for the Queen referred to her as “Her Majesty in her private capacity” and was said to have been specially spelled out in a letter in February 2016 to Buckingham palace from a private secretary of John Whittingdale who was in charge of culture at 10 Downing Street at the time.

    The letter explained that the bill contained “measures that established new powers of entry upon land and thereby affects the interests of the crown”.

    The letter from Whittingdale’s secretary clarified that the exemption applies only to the Queen and her private estates. Police are still allowed to search properties that are part of the crown estate, for example - vast lands that historically belonged to English (after 1707 - 'British') monarchs and are now formally owned by the nation and yield profit in a variety of commercial endeavours, with a large part of the proceeds reportedly used to fund the royals.

    According to DCMS, there is nothing obscure in the wording of the bill or the exemption provision:

    “It is incorrect to suggest that there was any direct attempt to obscure the purpose of any clause. It is common for legislation to include an exception for Her Majesty the Queen in her private capacity”, a department spokesperson said.

    Related:

    Queen Names Her Two New Corgi Puppies After WWI Hero Uncle, Scottish Lake - Report
    Queen 'Frustrated' With Prince Charles, Believes William Is Only One With 'Sense of Duty' - Report
    Scottish Police Arrest Man After Bomb Squad Called to Queen’s Official Residence
    Tags:
    Queen, monarchy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse