UK RAF Jet Reportedly Crashes in England

A Royal Air Force Hawk T1 jet has crashed in Cornwall, Sky News reported citing military sources. Both crew members ejected from the aircraft and survived, Sky News reports.
The police are currently working on the scene of the crash, urging the public to avoid the area.
Cornwall Air Ambulance said the two crew members suffered "minor injuries".
Although the official reason for the incident is unknown, the emergency service said it was responding to an "aircraft engine failure".
UK Ministry of Defence Press Office said on Twitter that the two pilots are being checked by medics.
