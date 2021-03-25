Hints by Markle’s Friend Sussexes Could Be Taping Private Calls ‘Threatening’, Royal Expert Says

The British royals reportedly made fragile attempts to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the latter's explosive talk with Oprah Winfrey. Yet, the steps haven't yielded fruit yet, the Sussexes' pal shared last week, right in the face of the Queen's earlier pledge to keep the matter entirely private.

Royal commentator Richard Eden has taken aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for allegedly recording their internal phone calls, slamming the supposed practice as "verging on threatening".

"Another quite sinister comment from Gayle King was that Meghan has documents to prove everything that she said in the Oprah interview", Eden said speaking to Palace Confidential on MailPlus, with his words cited by the Express.

The commentator further suggested that if he were Charles or William, he would be "wary of" speaking to the Sussexes over the phone, in light of the claims made by the couple's friend Gayle King on CBS This Morning that Meghan "has documents to back up" the allegations of racism thriving in the Royal Family.

"It certainly wouldn't surprise me with the detail that they're giving. Even if they're not recording, the fact they're going straight to friends", Eden explained.

First and Fragile?

The Royal Family are understood to have taken the first steps for some reconciliation with the Sussexes, with Gayle King sharing she was told Harry had already had a verbal exchange with his father, Prince Charles, and elder brother William. Nobody has reportedly spoken to Meghan since the sitdown with Winfrey. Yet, Ms King noted that Harry's chats with his extended family have so far failed to prove "productive".

She also shared there was "no word" on whether Buckingham Palace was investigating the claims made by the Sussexes, who have now settled down in Santa Barbara engaging in multiple business ventures, including with Spotify and Netflix, and expecting their second child.

'Breach of Trust'

Such conclusions dropped by the couple's friend, who is said to have even attended Meghan's lavish baby shower in New York in 2019, have since reportedly ignited fury among Palace chiefs, with the leak ostensibly branded "a shocking breach of trust", as per royal biographer Penny Junor. It incidentally appears to contradict the Queen's pledge that the Sussexes' claims made in the frank chat with talk show guru Oprah Winfrey, including about the royals' alleged racism, would be investigated and "addressed privately by the family".

Royal author Tom Quinn has since commented that Ms King's remarks must have upset the Palace, saying the couple had "once again, shot themselves in the foot".

Oprah Chat: Main Points

The tensions that have been broadly reported on ever since the Sussexes' engagement in Britain, are said to have spiked further in the wake of their move to the US, and even more so after the frank chat with Oprah that premiered on national television on 7 March. In the explosive sit-down, Meghan claimed, among other things, of feeling suicidal while in the UK, lamented that their firstborn child wouldn't be made a prince, and addressed "concerns and conversations" making the rounds even before his birth about "how dark" his skin would be.

Harry, in turn, took aim at the UK's press, blasting it for its "bigotry", as well as charging that "racism" in British society and its repercussions on his and Meghan's mental health came into play when they first considered their much debated stepdown.