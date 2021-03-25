Register
11:52 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales

    Hints by Markle’s Friend Sussexes Could Be Taping Private Calls ‘Threatening’, Royal Expert Says

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/08/1080102434_0:0:2926:1647_1200x675_80_0_0_51e068e7a37ba998db01f301a597ed25.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103251082447378-hints-by-markles-friend-taping-private-calls-threatening/

    The British royals reportedly made fragile attempts to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the latter's explosive talk with Oprah Winfrey. Yet, the steps haven't yielded fruit yet, the Sussexes' pal shared last week, right in the face of the Queen's earlier pledge to keep the matter entirely private.

    Royal commentator Richard Eden has taken aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for allegedly recording their internal phone calls, slamming the supposed practice as "verging on threatening".

    "Another quite sinister comment from Gayle King was that Meghan has documents to prove everything that she said in the Oprah interview", Eden said speaking to Palace Confidential on MailPlus, with his words cited by the Express.

    The commentator further suggested that if he were Charles or William, he would be "wary of" speaking to the Sussexes over the phone, in light of the claims made by the couple's friend Gayle King on CBS This Morning that Meghan "has documents to back up" the allegations of racism thriving in the Royal Family.

    An arrangement of UK daily newspapers photographed as an illustration in Brenchley, Kent on March 9, 2021, shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on UK broadcaster ITV.
    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    An arrangement of UK daily newspapers photographed as an illustration in Brenchley, Kent on March 9, 2021, shows front page headlines reporting on the story of the interview given by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to Oprah Winfrey, which aired on UK broadcaster ITV.

    "It certainly wouldn't surprise me with the detail that they're giving. Even if they're not recording, the fact they're going straight to friends", Eden explained.

    First and Fragile?

    The Royal Family are understood to have taken the first steps for some reconciliation with the Sussexes, with Gayle King sharing she was told Harry had already had a verbal exchange with his father, Prince Charles, and elder brother William. Nobody has reportedly spoken to Meghan since the sitdown with Winfrey. Yet, Ms King noted that Harry's chats with his extended family have so far failed to prove "productive".

    (L-R) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF).
    © AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
    (L-R) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF).

    She also shared there was "no word" on whether Buckingham Palace was investigating the claims made by the Sussexes, who have now settled down in Santa Barbara engaging in multiple business ventures, including with Spotify and Netflix, and expecting their second child.

    'Breach of Trust'

    Such conclusions dropped by the couple's friend, who is said to have even attended Meghan's lavish baby shower in New York in 2019, have since reportedly ignited fury among Palace chiefs, with the leak ostensibly branded "a shocking breach of trust", as per royal biographer Penny Junor. It incidentally appears to contradict the Queen's pledge that the Sussexes' claims made in the frank chat with talk show guru Oprah Winfrey, including about the royals' alleged racism, would be investigated and "addressed privately by the family".

    Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex looks on during a visit to 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh, in Devon, England, Wednesday, 20 February 2019.
    © AP Photo / Finnbarr Webster
    Prince Harry Gets Job at Silicon Valley Mental Health Coaching Start-Up

    Royal author Tom Quinn has since commented that Ms King's remarks must have upset the Palace, saying the couple had "once again, shot themselves in the foot".

    Oprah Chat: Main Points

    The tensions that have been broadly reported on ever since the Sussexes' engagement in Britain, are said to have spiked further in the wake of their move to the US, and even more so after the frank chat with Oprah that premiered on national television on 7 March. In the explosive sit-down, Meghan claimed, among other things, of feeling suicidal while in the UK, lamented that their firstborn child wouldn't be made a prince, and addressed "concerns and conversations" making the rounds even before his birth about "how dark" his skin would be.

    Harry, in turn, took aim at the UK's press, blasting it for its "bigotry", as well as charging that "racism" in British society and its repercussions on his and Meghan's mental health came into play when they first considered their much debated stepdown.

    Related:

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Transition Team's Chief of Staff is Reportedly Leaving Sussexes
    Markle 2024? Harry and Meghan Reportedly Hire Hillary Clinton Aide Involved in 2016 Campaign
    Splash Paparazzi Agency Files For Bankruptcy After Legal Battles With Meghan Markle
    Tags:
    UK, royals, Oprah Winfrey, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse