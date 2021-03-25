Register
    One of the World's Most Feared Biographers to Reportedly Pen a 'Dynamite' Tell-All on Meghan

    The Duchess of Sussex is already the subject of one biography that tells the story about her short-lived experience of being a royal. Meghan and Harry initially distanced themselves from this book, however, reports say the former actress provided a third party with information that was used in the book.

    One of the world's most feared celebrity biographers, Tom Bower, intends to write a tell-all book about Meghan Markle, The Sun reported citing its sources. "No stone will be left unturned" in this work the source told the newspaper. The Sun writes that Simon & Schuster, one of the biggest publishing companies in the United States, has bought the rights to the book. The journalist is said to have received a six figure sum in advance.

    Bower will spend the next 12 months collecting information on the Duchess, the source told the newspaper. It is believed that he will interview current and former royal aides, friends and foes of Meghan as well as her relatives, including her estranged father Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha. Both have harshly criticised Meghan's behaviour in recent years.

    The investigative journalist often works closely with his subjects, but this is out of the question here because the Duchess doesn't want that, the source told The Sun.

    "This is the book Meghan will be dreading. She wants no part of it. Given the events of recent weeks and months, this book will be dynamite - he reckons this is just the tip of the iceberg, and more will emerge over the next 12 months", the source told the newspaper.

    The events of recent weeks the source referred to is the bombshell interview the Sussexes gave to US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple made several sensational claims.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo
    © REUTERS / Handout .
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    Meghan claimed one member of the family was concerned about the potential dark skin of their child Archie and said palace staff refused to help her when she revealed she had suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy. The Duchess also accused the palace of perpetuating falsehoods about the couple. Prince Harry, for his part, said he was deeply upset that no member of the family spoke against the "racist" treatment of Meghan by the British press.

    The allegations made in the interview caused strong reactions across the globe, with various high-profile figures either voicing support for the couple or criticising them.

    Who is Tom Bower?

    He studied law at the London School of Economics and worked for several years as a barrister. In 1970, he joined the BBC where he worked as a reporter and producer for the documentary programme "Panorama".

    He first gained fame after publishing his exposé "Blind Eye to Murder" detailing the treatment of Nazi criminals after the end of the Second World War. In 1991, he released a book about UK publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, the father of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was allegedly involved in sex trafficking network of Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire sued Bower for libel and attempted to stop publication of the exposé.

    Since then Bower has written a dozen unauthorised biographies, with the subjects ranging from billionaires and celebrities to politicians and royals. In 2018, he released a book about Prince Charles that details how the heir to the British throne tried to improve his image following the divorce and death of Princess Diana.

    Bower's latest book is about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and it's said this is his first work where the author has been sympathetic to the subject of the biography.

    Tags:
    UK royal family, Prince Harry, biography, Meghan Markle
