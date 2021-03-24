Scottish Police Arrest Man After Bomb Squad Called to Queen’s Official Residence

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 23 March, after a suspicious package was discovered in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Man arrested after #bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of #Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s official residence in #Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/dlu25ETZgH— Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) March 24, 2021
Police Scotland said they responded to a call at 8.50pm on Tuesday.
A spokesman said: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse following a report of a suspicious item. Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), it was made safe.”
They said a 39-year-old man had been arrested but added: "There was no threat to the public and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."
