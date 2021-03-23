Register
20:36 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Downing St May Keep Some Calls With World Leaders Secret After 'Vaccine War' Talks, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082431292_0:0:2343:1319_1200x675_80_0_0_8651857e7cbd06bbd16aa5605ccfaab3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103231082430839-downing-st-may-keep-some-calls-with-world-leaders-secret-after-vaccine-war-talks-report-claims/

    Reports claim that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered to "share" some UK coronavirus jabs with the EU to boost the latter's ailing immunisation programme and avert another escalation of an ongoing vaccine war with Brussels. But details of his calls to Euro-leaders were not released.

    10 Downing Street has suggested phone calls between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and foreign leaders may not be routinely announced, according to The Guardian report.

    Speculation was sparked by comments from Johnson's staff following a series of calls he made to heads of state in the European Union (EU) on Sunday that were not immediately reported to the media.

    Asked about the apparent secrecy of the conversations, a Johnson spokesperson said he did not “have anything to set out today in terms of calls.”

    According to the report, however, Johnson sought assurances from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emanuel Macron that supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and components for their production in the UK would not be affected by the ongoing 'Vaccine War' claimed to have been launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    Vials labelled AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken 10 March 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    ‘We Have the Option of Banning Planned Export’: EU Chief Warns AstraZeneca Amid Vaccine Spat
    A Downing Street source told The Guardian that Johnson had offered to "share" with the EU some of the 100 million doses of the UK-developed AstraZeneca jab that it has ordered from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant to help speed up its snail's-pace vaccine rollout to its 445 million inhabitants.

    “The PM regularly speaks to the EU and European leaders as he did last week and over the weekend,” a Number 10 spokesperson said, while Johnson's press secretary, Allegra Stratton, said future calls would be disclosed only if “a decision is taken”.

    The EU has threatened to block exports to post-Brexit Britain as the latter continues to immunise its population at four times the rate of the bloc. On Saturday, the UK gave a record 844,000 jabs, while on Monday, the number of first doses topped 28 million, despite Brussels' threats of a blockade.

    Related:

    UK's Boris Johnson Says AstraZeneca Jab Safe, Getting His on Friday
    German Study Reveals Why AstraZeneca Vax Can Cause Brain Blood Clots as WHO, EU Give Jab Green Light
    AstraZeneca Reportedly Postpones Vaccine Delivery to Italy Until Next Week
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, AstraZeneca, Emmanuel Macron, Downing Street, Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse