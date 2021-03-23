Register
07:41 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Mounted police and a Deliveroo rider wait at a red light at Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, a day after a new lockdown was announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 1, 2020

    Boris Johnson Pledges to Ease UK COVID Restrictions ‘Once and for All’

    © REUTERS / KEVIN COOMBS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255209_0:165:3072:1893_1200x675_80_0_0_bda0355786b6a357c8fd72c343351da6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103231082424088-boris-johnson-pledges-to-ease-uk-covid-restrictions-once-and-for-all/

    In late February, Boris Johnson announced a four-step roadmap to take England out of its full national lockdown, which is expected to be lifted before the end of June.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the irreversible ending of coronavirus restrictions while delivering a speech to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown announced in the country.

    “It’s because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS was protected, and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all,” Johnson pointed out.

    He extended his “sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones” and praised the “great spirit” shown by the nation over the past year.

    "We have all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus,” the prime minister stressed.

    He also warned that the third wave of COVID-19, which has swept through Europe fuelled by new variants of the coronavirus, could “wash up on our shores as well”.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, March 10, 2021
    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, March 10, 2021

    “I expect that we will feel those effects in due course,” Johnson argued, underscoring the necessity of expanding international cooperation to swiftly roll-out vaccination.

    The remarks followed Johnson confirming during a press conference last week that there will be “no change to the next steps of the roadmap” despite the shortages in the supply of COVID vaccine, expected next month.

    As more than half of the UK adult population - over 26 million people – have now received a first dose of the vaccine as of last Saturday, chair of the COVID Recovery Group Harper and other British MPs have been questioning the ongoing restrictions in the country, slamming Johnson’s roadmap for being based on “dates” rather than on “data”.

    Late last month, Johnson announced the government’s roadmap out of the lockdown in England, calling it a “one-way road to freedom”.

    Paternoster Square as seen from St. Paul's Cathedral - London Stock Exchange
    © CC BY 2.0 / Elias Gayles / London Stock Exchange
    UK Economy Shrinks by 2.9% in January Following New COVID-19 Restrictions
    The easing of the COVID-19 restrictions kicked off on 8 March, when schools across the UK reopened, and two people from different households were allowed to meet outdoors. The dateline for lifting all current limits on social contact is scheduled for 21 June.

    On 23 March 2020, Johnson outlined restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the UK. Since the first national lockdown, Britain’s official death toll has soared from 364 to more than 126,170.

    Related:

    UK COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Not Enough To Tackle Pandemic, Gradual Easing Needed, Lancet Study Warns
    Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron Lobbied Gov't to Get State-Backed COVID-19 Loan Financing
    UK PM Johnson Tells Brits 'Not to Worry' About EU Threat to Ban Covid-19 Jab Exports
    Tags:
    vaccine, restrictions, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse