09:44 GMT21 March 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    British Channel Could Air Unseen Footage of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Tell-all' Oprah Interview

    by
    Racism in the royal family, mental health struggles and severed relationship between the Windsors following Megxit – these are just some of the claims levied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their scandalous chat with Oprah Winfrey. Apparently, there could be even more to come…

    Unseen footage from Oprah Winfrey's CBS interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be aired by ITV, The Mirror reported, citing sources from the industry.

    The British channel famously bought, for £1 million, the rights from CBS to broadcast the programme the day after it was shown in the United States.

    The interview, during which the Sussexes claimed that there were “concerns” in the palace about the skin colour of their yet-to-be-born son Archie, was originally viewed by over 17 million people, who were then joined by 12 million more when aired on ITV.

    But sources say that the one hour, 25 minute interview was just a cut from a longer talk which lasted three hours and 20 minutes. So will the remaining footage finally be aired in the UK?

    A source from the industry tells The Mirror’s Sunday People that “there is a lot of interest in showing the interview in full.”

    "The original programme was the biggest show of the year so far in the UK and was bought by firms around the world,” the insider adds. "Showing more of it would be a guaranteed ratings winner.”

    Could the unseen part of the interview contain scandalous new claims that would leave Buckingham Palace “reeling” even more, as sources previously claimed? Anything is possible.

    "Oprah's production company know they’re sitting on a goldmine so it’s possible a deal could be done,” the person from the industry insists.

    A customer takes a copy of a newspaper headlining Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview at a newspaper stand outside a shop in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021
    In the 7 March interview, Prince Harry claimed that the royal family has cut him off financially and his father Prince Charles stopped answering the phone following the Sussexes departure from the royal household, which was reportedly provoked by racism in the British media. The two have started talking now, the Duke of Sussex said, adding that meanwhile his relationship with his brother Prince William remains “space”.

    Buckingham Palace responded to the bombshell conversation by saying that the royal family was “saddened” to learn about the couple’s struggles in the past few years in the UK, vowing to “privately” address claims raised in the interview.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, ITV, CBS, United States, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
