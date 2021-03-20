Royal Filmmaker Predicts UK Monarchy Will 'Survive' Harry and Meghan Controversy - Report

Controversy has emerged around Harry Windsor and Meghan Markle following their interview with veteran presenter Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, where the couple claimed, among other things, that there where concerns within the royal family about their son Archie's skin colour.

Royal filmmaker Nick Bullen believes that the British monarchy will be able to survive despite the controversy that has emerged around the recent tell-all interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey.

"The monarchy can survive this interview without a doubt", Bullen said while speaking to Fox News.

"There is not an inkling within me that would suggest that anything but survival is possible for them. Look, this is bad. This is shocking. This is awful. And it’s really sad. But the queen has been incredible in navigating these great personal and public disasters faced by the family."

Bullen co-founded and served as the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV. He has been creating programs about the royal family for 2 decades and has worked closely with the 72-year old Prince Charles.

While he expressed confidence in the endurance of the Windsors, Bullen acknowledged that Harry and Markle's comments hurt the family.

"What I think is awful about this is that it comes from deep within the family", he said."When Diana gave her own shocking interview it was, to a certain extent, outside the family. But this disaster was made within the family."

Bullen added that Harry and his brother William, Prince of Cambridge, are still scheduled to stand "shoulder to shoulder" at a memorial for their late mother this summer.

"They would both want to honour her and both have committed to doing so", said Bullen. "And the plan is still on. What happens now is anybody’s guess, but I would imagine that they will be together on the first of July."

On 7 March, the royal couple sat down for a two-hour interview with Winfrey. The 36-year old prince revealed that his relationships with his father Prince Charles and his older brother have been fractured.

Meghan Markle, 39, said that she became isolated and miserable after her entry into the royal family and developed suicidal thoughts. The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that another royal family member expressed "concerns" over her unborn child’s skin colour.

According to Harry, that family member was neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip, leading to widespread speculation about who the culprit could be.

Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace released a statement to the public on behalf of the 94-year-old monarch.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan", the palace said."The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The 38-year old Prince William told reporters that the royal family "very much not a racist family".

Following their marriage at Windsor Castle in May 2018, the royal family initially appeared hospitable to the Duchess of Sussex and former US TV star.

The couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and eventually moved to California permanently.