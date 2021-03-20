Register
20:48 GMT20 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh, 20 March 2021

    Protesters Confront Police in Edinburgh as Anti-lockdown Demonstrations Sweep Europe - Photos

    © Sputnik
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082402918_0:231:2049:1383_1200x675_80_0_0_62c23d544b05f668248d80abd32e56b1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103201082403630-protesters-confront-police-in-edinburgh-as-anti-lockdown-demonstrations-sweep-europe---photos/

    Anti-lockdown protesters took place across London, Berlin, and other European cities. A group of demonstrators in Scotland had organised online hoping to divert police attention towards a fake event outside Holyrood.

    Despite last-minute cancellations due to a predicted low turnout, a group of committed anti-COVID lockdown activists turned out in Edinburgh on Saturday to show their opposition to the ongoing restrictive measures in Scotland.

    Organising through online forums, the demonstrators took to The Meadows at 1pm in the face of warnings by local authorities not to go ahead with any illegal gatherings. 

    The small number of protestors who showed up were met with a large deployment of police officers, who had been duped by the online organisers to believe that the demonstration would take place outside of Holyrood - the Scottish parliament building.

    ​Some members of the small gathering confronted the police officers, shouting that all authorities who had aided in the enforcement of anti-COVID measures were complicit in an "agenda" being pushed by Bill Gates.

    Others warned of a "Great Reset" - a conspiracy theory named for a World Economic Forum (WEF) recovery plan, which claims that a "cabal of global leaders has orchestrated the pandemic to dominate the global economy."

    In Scotland and across the world, these measures have forced the closing of all "non-essential" businesses and remain in place following the discovery of a new fast-spreading strain of Covid in December.

    The government has also issued a stay-at-home order, restricting the gathering of people from more than 1 household. However, as vaccines begin to be rolled out rapidly across the entirety of the UK, national authorities have begun to outline their roadmaps for ending the lockdowns.

    Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that non-essential shops, gyms, and hairdressers would be allowed to re-open throughout April. 

    Scotland’s vaccination programme has issued the first dose of coronavirus vaccine to over two million people  – 44% of the adult population. Confirmed cases and deaths have also dropped rapidly in recent weeks.

    On 20 March, Scotland recorded 8 coronavirus deaths and 488 new cases - a reduction of almost 3% since Friday. In total, 7,552 people have died in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, according to figures published by the Scottish Government.

    The first lockdown was introduced just over a year ago after the coronavirus began spreading throughout the United Kingdom.

    Jason Dunn
    Vaccination Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland

    Growing Opposition

    This comes on the same day that thousands took to the streets of Central London to oppose the strict lockdown measures which have been put in place since the beginning of this year. 

    Demonstrators, including prominent activist and actor Laurence Fox, marched through London's Hyde Park, chanting "stand up, take our freedom back!". As in Edinburgh, the protest took place despite warnings from the police.

    Police officers detain a demonstrator in Hyde Park during a protest against the lockdown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain March 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Police officers detain a demonstrator in Hyde Park during a protest against the lockdown, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain March 20, 2021.

    During the event, the Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers had been "engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home".

    Authorities warned attendees that coronavirus restrictions do not provide an exemption to attend mass gatherings for the purpose of a protest.

    The British government, however, is currently facing pressure from MPs to loosen Covid lockdown restrictions to allow protests to take place.

    In the wake of criticism leveled at the London police force last week over their handling of a vigil for the late Sarah Everard, more than 60 MPs and peers have signed a letter warning that criminalising people for protesting is "not acceptable and is arguably not lawful".

    Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kassel, Germany March 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / THILO SCHMUELGEN
    Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Kassel, Germany March 20, 2021

    Much larger events have taken place across Europe as authorities introduce further restrictions as a response to new cases of coronavirus. From France to the Netherlands, Poland, and Germany, thousands of demonstrators are making their voices heard.

    While polling still shows that lockdown restrictions are supported by the vast majority of the population, these displays of objection to government regulations suggest that discontent can spread as quickly as any virus.

    Tags:
    Scotland, Conspiracy, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse