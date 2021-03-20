Register
16:54 GMT20 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

    ‘F***ing Loaded’ Tommy Robinson Denies Allegations He Spent Donations on ‘Coke and Prostitutes’

    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107299/99/1072999995_0:180:3500:2149_1200x675_80_0_0_6c9e28b6a2b02b39e388e4b82f936844.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103201082403383-fing-loaded-tommy-robinson-denies-allegations-he-spent-donations-on-coke-and-prostitutes/

    Activist Tommy Robinson, co-founder and former leader of the English Defence League, was previously banned from all football matches at home and abroad for four years, including the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 after he was caught on camera punching an England fan at the Nations League finals in Portugal in June 2019.

    Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, has vehemently denied claims he spent money from supporters on ‘coke, parties and prostitutes’, according to the Independent.

    The British right-wing, anti-Islam activist, who co-founded the English Defence League, (EDL) which he led from 2009 until 8 October 2013, has been accused by a former colleague, Caolan Robertson, of allegedly withdrawing large sums of money from crowdfunding pages to cover the costs of his diverse ‘‘nefarious activities’, such as drug taking.

    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson seen on screen, as he addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA via AP
    Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson seen on screen, as he addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019.

    Robertson, a video producer who ran an online fundraising campaign for Robinson in 2018, claims he personally witnessed the activist transfer the donated money into his business account.

    As donations started to stream in, with almost £425,000 collected in just three months, Caolan Robertson, 26, says the coffers were empty when he requested money for new equipment.

    “I ran the online crowdfunder for him going independent in mid-2018. In three months he raised over £400,000,” Caolan was cited as saying.

    ​He added that his employer, when questioned about the disappeared money, said he had “mates I’ve got to pay back” for “seshes”.

    “We realised that he was withdrawing huge amounts of [donations] in cash from a business bank account, and just giving it to his friends who were selling him coke and who he owed for nights out,” Caolan Robertson was quoted as saying, adding:

    “That wasn’t what we signed up for when we told our supporters that we needed it for kit, expenses, transport, security and staff costs.”

    According to Robertson, when drunk, the activist who unsuccessfully campaigned to be elected to the European Parliament in 2019,would boast that he was “f***ing loaded” and making “mad money”.

    Robinson, a self-styled journalist who recently declared himself bankrupt, has strongly denied misusing funds and claims he has never used coke or prostitues, in a statement to the outlet.

    “These operations have included costs of travel, accommodation, film and editing crew and social media activity… We have also made donations to the families of child victims of grooming, for example at Christmas,” he said.

    He also claimed that funds have been spent on security, “after I have been attacked or my family threatened”.

    ‘Missing’ Assets

    Earlier in March, Tommy Robinson told the High Court he "can't afford a lawyer" and will represent himself in a libel trial against a Syrian teenager.

    In a video that sparked an outcry when posted on social media in 2018, Jamal Hijazi was filmed as he was attacked in a school playground in Huddersfield.

    Robinson made controversial claims about the teenager in two Facebook videos of his own, saying the then-16-year-old student "violently attacks young English girls in his school".

    Meanwhile, according to financial documents cited by the outlet, Robinson received a huge scale of funding since announcing “going independent” in 2018.

    Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the right-wing EDL group, arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the right-wing EDL group, arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013

    In little over two months, he ostensibly received almost £425,000 in donations from supporters.

    An even larger amount was purportedly raised after Robinson was jailed for contempt of court in May 2018, when Robinson filming a live stream outside Leeds Crown Court in breach of reporting restrictions.

    A US think tank - the Middle East Forum – is cited as having claimed it helped to fund Robinson’s legal team as well as organise three “Free Tommy” rallies.

     

    Related:

    Tommy Robinson Blasts 'Soft-Handed' Response by UK Police Amid Unrest During Anti-Racism Rallies
    Tommy Robinson Banned From All Football Matches, Reports Say
    Trump Joins the List: Politicians, Activists, and Journalists Who Have Been Blocked by Twitter
    Clapping for Tom is Empty Gesture – A Real Tribute is Proper NHS Funding
    Tags:
    English Defense League, Tommy Robinson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse