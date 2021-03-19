Register
16:23 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Labour Leaders Urge Nicola Sturgeon to Resign if She's Found to Have Broken Ministerial Code

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082143438_0:63:3071:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_6aacbe6c08e3b47737ec0bc009bd5b28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103191082393466-labour-leaders-urge-nicola-sturgeon-to-resign-if-shes-found-to-have-broken-ministerial-code/

    On 3 March, Nicola Sturgeon appeared before a Parliamentary inquiry following an earlier written submission with oral testimony. During the hearing, she denied accusations made by Alex Salmond that she tried to intervene in a Scottish government investigation into sexual harassment complaints against him.

    On Friday, Labour leaders Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer have added their names to the list of people urging Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to step down if she's found to have broken the ministerial code.

    Addressing a virtual press conference, Starmer, who heads the UK Labour Party, said it was time for the Scottish National Party (SNP) leader to “live up" to the "high standards” she introduced and act in compliance with the code of conduct.

    ​While citing the ministerial code both leaders expressed concern about the leak from the Alex Salmond inquiry on Thursday night, reportedly finding that the first minister misled the committee during its investigation.

    Mr Sarwar said the code clearly stipulates that a minister is expected to resign in the event of being found to have misled Parliament.

    The leader of Scottish Labour added that a "breach is a breach, and a misleading of the Parliament is a misleading of the Parliament."

    "Only the first minister herself can say or judge if she knowingly did it or unknowingly did it," he said.

    "I don’t think we should hide behind an inadvertent or knowingly kind of claim. Misleading is misleading, a breach is a breach, and I think we would expect our ministers regardless again of party or of personality to be held to the highest standards."

    Sir Keir echoed Sarwar's comments and said that Sturgeon should resign if a breach is discovered.

    “We can’t pre-judge this. We’ll have to wait for the report, but if the report suggests that the First Minister has misled Parliament and potentially breached the ministerial code then that is incredibly serious," Starmer said.

    He called the ministerial code "important" and "explicit," explaining that the "expectation has to be if there is a breach of the code then there should be a resignation."

    ​Sir Keir cited the foreword to the latest edition of the ministerial code, which was written by Sturgeon as first minister, where she says: "I will lead by example in following the letter and the spirit of this code."

    "She set high standards and now she needs to live up to those high standards, but we’ll have to wait and see what the report actually says next week."

    The Labour leader also criticised Sturgeon's response to the reported leak, claiming that she pre-judged its conclusions by describing them as “partisan."

    “By making those comments, the FM is doing the very thing that she’s accusing others of. The right thing for her to do is wait for the report and read the report, as we all will," Starmer said.

    Sarwar said the criticism made by the first minister could equally be applied to SNP members of the committee who did not partake "independently."

    He described the allegation as "very dangerous" because it damaged the "very processes of our Parliament” and “every committee inquiry we’ve ever had."

    The Scottish Labour leader stressed that Sturgeon should “respect the committee’s work” and “respect the findings” following the publishing of the report.

    The issue is not just about Sturgeon as FM, but rather the "integrity of the first minister as an office," Starmer told LBC on Friday. 

    ​Leaked Conclusions 

    According to a Sky News report on Thursday, the Scottish parliament’s Harassment Committee determined that Sturgeon potentially breached the ministerial code and misled them while giving evidence into an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor, Salmond.

    The cross-party committee reportedly concluded that the first minister offered to intervene in the Scottish Parliament’s handling of harassment complaints against Salmond, despite previously denying the accusation in written and oral submissions to Holyrood.

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    Sturgeon makes coronavirus statement in Scottish parliament, Edinburgh

    In the wake of the leak, a number of prominent political voices in Scotland have urged Sturgeon to resign.

    Douglas Ross responded to the reports saying that a precedent should not be set that a "first minister of Scotland can mislead the Scottish Parliament and get away with it."

    "We have to trust that the First Minister will be truthful. We no longer can," the Scottish Conservative leader wrote.

    ​Accusations Against Salmond

    The leak comes two weeks after Sturgeon provided evidence regarding her alleged role in the Scottish Parliament's investigation into sexual assault allegations made against Salmond by two female civil servants in 2018.

    The 66-year-old former first minister was ultimately acquitted of charges made by nine women at a criminal trial at the Edinburgh High Court in March 2020.

    Former First Minister Alex Salmond
    © AFP 2021 / Andy Buchanan
    Former First Minister Alex Salmond

    The Holyrood committee investigated Sturgeon's involvement in the handling of complaints, as well as her adherence to the ministerial code.

    She is accused of offering contradictory evidence regarding the timing of her initial discovery of the allegations levelled against Salmond, and is also accused of failing to record important meetings and pursuing the case against her predecessor while her lawyers suggested she drop it.

    Tags:
    Labour Party, Keir Starmer, Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse