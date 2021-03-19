Register
08:39 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Queen Elizabeth II talks to Prince Harry as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, near London, Britain, 18 May 2019

    Queen Has Always 'Worried' About Harry and Feels 'Sad' Following Oprah 'Tell-All', Insider Claims

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082196668_0:0:2566:1445_1200x675_80_0_0_54eeebd8072fc55dbe6799567f91897b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103191082390567-queen-has-always-worried-about-harry-and-feels-sad-following-oprah-tell-all-insider-claims/

    During the Sussexes’ scandalous interview to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said that his grandmother was never “blindsided” about his and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave their senior royal posts to start a “financially independent” life in the United States.

    The Queen is “not angry” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘tell-all’ to Oprah Winfrey, she is “just sad,” one insider told the Sun, claiming that the monarch privately had pleaded to stand by her 36-year-old son.

    “They have always worried about him (Harry) and the Queen feels very protective about him,” the anonymous source insisted.

    According to the person, the royal family has “always tried to support” Princess Diana’s younger son when ex-Hollywood star Meghan Markle “came along”. Despite Markle’s claims that she had experienced a lack of support from the royal family over attacks from the British press, the insider believes that the family “all worried less” about Harry when the ‘Suits’ star 'was on the scene' as the duke 'seemed so happy'.”

    The Sussexes’ ‘tell-all’ however left the Windsors with some deep wounds and “reeling”, another source earlier claimed. Prince Harry insisted during his bombshell conversation with Oprah Winfrey - his and Meghan’s first joint talk detailing decision to step down from senior royal posts last year – that they never “blindsided” the Queen about their Megxit plan.

    During the scandalous talk, the two discussed how some unnamed royal family members raised concerns about the tone of their son Archie's skin before he was born, and how Meghan was mentally struggling during her pregnancy but was denied help by the palace.

    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Meghan and Harry give interview to Oprah Winfrey

    The Buckingham Palace later responded saying that the royal family was “saddened” to learn about the couple’s difficult experience in the UK, adding that issues raised, including those of race, would be addressed “privately.”

    The Queen is also said to have issued a “three-line whip” forbidding the palace staffers from publicly discussing the shocking interview.

    During the talk, Prince Harry also said that he was cut off financially by the Royal Family following the Sussexes’ departure to the US via Canada last March, as his father Prince Charles has apparently stopped taking his phone calls. The two were now on talking terms, Duke of Sussexes said but unveiled that his relationship with brother Prince William were still “space” at the moment.

    “As I said before, I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths,” Harry said during the interview.

    According to Meghan's friend Gayle King, Prince William and Prince Charles had spoken to the Duke of Sussex earlier this week following his ‘tell-all’, but the talks were “unproductive.”

    Prince Harry told Oprah that he believes his brother and father are “trapped” by the institution.

    Tags:
    Prince William, Prince Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse