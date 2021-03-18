UK's Boris Johnson Says AstraZeneca Jab Safe, Getting His on Friday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in Britain were equally safe, adding he was due to have his Astra jab on Friday.
"The thing that isn't safe is catching COVID which is why it's so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes", Johnson told a news conference in Downing Street.
"As it happens I'm getting mine tomorrow, and the centre where I'm getting jabbed is currently using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine ... and that is the one I'll be having", he added.
Bragging about Britain's vaccination drive, the prime minister said they had immunised more than "the entire population of many countries".
