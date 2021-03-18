Piers Morgan Announces Return to ITV Just a Week After Shocking Walk-Out From Good Morning Britain

Controversy has surrounded Piers Morgan after he suddenly ended his six-year position as the host of Good Morning Britain last week. Morgan had refused to apologise for comments he made, saying he did not believe Meghan Markle's claims she developed suicidal thoughts while she lived in England.

Prominent UK journalist Piers Morgan announced on Thursday that he is already back working with ITV just a week after his tumultuous exit from Good Morning Britain (GMB).

The 55-year-old star promoted his Life Stories interview with Loose Women's Coleen Nolan, which is set to air tonight at 9pm.

Morgan has earlier insisted that he is "still working" with ITV and rebuked claims that he had been "fired" after clashing with the channel by refusing to apologise for comments he made which were condemned by many.

The broadcaster shocked the nation when he quit Good Morning Britain after a tenure of six years last week. This followed his suggestion that "he didn't believe a word" of what Meghan Markle said during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

Markle told the US chat show host that she had suicidal thoughts upon entering the royal family.

When co-star Alex Beresford condemned the comments on air, Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain midway through the broadcast. Later on Wednesday, it was announced he had left the show.

​His remarks were criticised by mental health organisations and saw more than 57,000 complaints to broadcasting regulator Ofcom from disgruntled viewers.

On his last day on GMB, the ITV programme surpassed its BBC rival show for the first time. However, since Morgan's departure, GMB's viewership plummeted from 1.15 million viewers to an average of 896,000 on Monday.