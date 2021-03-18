Boris Johnson Briefs Reporters on AstraZeneca Vaccine Amid Safety Concerns

Sputnik comes live from London, where the UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is holding a press conference after a number of countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over fears that the drug might cause blood-clotting after being administered.
The media briefing comes after the UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the UK is going to tighten the supply of coronavirus vaccines in April, as the country decided to delay a batch of 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine because of the need to retest it.
