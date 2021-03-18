Register
    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

    Prince William is 'Deeply Distressed' That Harry Shared Their Talk With Meghan's Friend, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    UK
    by
    111
    Reports say the Royal Family is still reeling from the bombshell interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple, among other things, accused the palace of racism and perpetuating falsehoods about them.

    Prince William is "deeply distressed" that his brother shared the details of their conversation with Meghan Markle's friend, CBS presenter Gayle King, Entertainment Tonight reported citing its source. Earlier this week, King, who has a good relationship with the Duchess, said Prince Harry spoke with both Prince William and Prince Charles and that both conversations "were not productive".

    ET writes that Prince William is very upset that the Sussexes shared "private family conversations" with journalists. The source who spoke with the outlet said the Duke of Cambridge was very "unhappy" when Meghan Markle mentioned his wife Kate Middleton in the Oprah interview. William is "fiercely protective" of Kate, the source said.

    Relations with the Cambridges and Highlights of Oprah Interview

    The Sussexes and the Cambridges reportedly had a good relationship at the beginning. They were often spotted performing royal duties together and even jointly ran a charity organisation. Talk of an alleged rift started after Harry and Meghan's wedding.

    Harry and Meghan said they no longer wished to reside in Kensington Palace with the rest of the family and wanted to have their own place, with the press speculating that the decision was motivated by Meghan's "feud" with her sister-in-law Kate. Local media claimed that the feud between the two couples deepened after Harry and Meghan left the Royal Foundation – a charity organisation that they ran together with the Cambridges.

    Later, the authors of a biographical book about the Sussexes claimed Meghan Markle was "disappointed" that Kate Middleton did not welcome her into the family, while Harry's relations with his brother started crumbling when William told him not to rush into marriage and take as much time as needed to know "this girl".

    In an interview with Oprah Winfrey Meghan Markle dismissed media reports that she made Kate Middleton cry. She claimed it was Kate who made her cry when the two had a fight over flower girl dresses for Meghan's wedding to Harry. The 39-year-old said that the Duchess of Cambridge later apologised and sent her flowers with a note. Describing Kate as a good person, Meghan said she revealed the story not to be "disparaging" to her sister-in-law, but rather because she would hope Kate "would have wanted" that corrected.

    Other allegations made in the interview include:

    • Meghan Markle claimed one member of the Royal Family was concerned about the potential dark skin colour of their firstborn, Archie. The royal was not identified because it would be "very damaging to them", but later the couple said it was not the Queen or her husband Prince Philip;
    • Prince Harry said he was let down by his father Charles in the wake of their decision to quit royal life. Harry claimed Charles stopped taking his calls after the move. The Duke of Sussex said he is on "different paths" with his brother William, but noted that he loves him "to bits";
    • Meghan claimed she was denied help by the palace staff when she said she had suicidal thoughts. The Duchess said life as a royal was similar to living under coronavirus-induced lockdowns and alleged that the palace lied to protect other members of the family, but "they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband". Meghan also claimed that the Royal Family changed the rules so that their firstborn, Archie wouldn't be given a title and security;
    • Prince Harry said one of the "saddest parts" of the couple's life as royals was when more than 70MPs condemned the media coverage of his wife Meghan, which the two deemed racist, but none of the family spoke out against the issue.

    Kate Middleton, Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, royal family, Prince William, Meghan Markle
