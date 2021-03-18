Prince William is 'Deeply Distressed' That Harry Shared Their Talk With Meghan's Friend, Report Says

Reports say the Royal Family is still reeling from the bombshell interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple, among other things, accused the palace of racism and perpetuating falsehoods about them.

Prince William is "deeply distressed" that his brother shared the details of their conversation with Meghan Markle's friend, CBS presenter Gayle King, Entertainment Tonight reported citing its source. Earlier this week, King, who has a good relationship with the Duchess, said Prince Harry spoke with both Prince William and Prince Charles and that both conversations "were not productive".

ET writes that Prince William is very upset that the Sussexes shared "private family conversations" with journalists. The source who spoke with the outlet said the Duke of Cambridge was very "unhappy" when Meghan Markle mentioned his wife Kate Middleton in the Oprah interview. William is "fiercely protective" of Kate, the source said.

Relations with the Cambridges and Highlights of Oprah Interview

The Sussexes and the Cambridges reportedly had a good relationship at the beginning. They were often spotted performing royal duties together and even jointly ran a charity organisation. Talk of an alleged rift started after Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Harry and Meghan said they no longer wished to reside in Kensington Palace with the rest of the family and wanted to have their own place, with the press speculating that the decision was motivated by Meghan's "feud" with her sister-in-law Kate. Local media claimed that the feud between the two couples deepened after Harry and Meghan left the Royal Foundation – a charity organisation that they ran together with the Cambridges.

Later, the authors of a biographical book about the Sussexes claimed Meghan Markle was "disappointed" that Kate Middleton did not welcome her into the family, while Harry's relations with his brother started crumbling when William told him not to rush into marriage and take as much time as needed to know "this girl".

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey Meghan Markle dismissed media reports that she made Kate Middleton cry. She claimed it was Kate who made her cry when the two had a fight over flower girl dresses for Meghan's wedding to Harry. The 39-year-old said that the Duchess of Cambridge later apologised and sent her flowers with a note. Describing Kate as a good person, Meghan said she revealed the story not to be "disparaging" to her sister-in-law, but rather because she would hope Kate "would have wanted" that corrected.

Other allegations made in the interview include: