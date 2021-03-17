Register
16:04 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dominic Cummings, political adviser to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London.

    Downing Street's Dirty Covid-19, Brexit Laundry Aired by Controversial Aide Dominic Cummings

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/24/1078272452_0:17:3071:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_73b4863f7f3ff4c1ed2a505a1556d893.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103171082371368-downing-streets-dirty-covid-19-brexit-laundry-aired-by-controversial-aide-dominic-cummings/

    British MPs were advised to take a "very, very hard look" into "what went wrong and why in 2020”, leaving the UK in one of the world's strictest lockdowns on the planet.

    Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings appeared before the all-party Science and Technology Select Committee on Wednesday when, among other things, he called the government's procurement system before 2020 an "expensive disaster zone”.

    Cummings gave evidence about a new scientific research funding agency he championed, the Advanced Research & Invention Agency (ARIA), meant to provide rapid funding for UK inventors and researchers.

    As he was questioned by the members of the committee, he spoke about his experience working for the government led by Boris Johnson. Cummings claimed that the UK's vaccine programme was moved out of Matt Hancock's Department of Health and Social Care after issues with buying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the NHS staff emerged.

    “We had to have it authorised very directly by the prime minister,” Cummings said.
    Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom is beginning its vaccination campaign to inoculate people against the COVID-19 virus.
    © AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell
    Paula McMahon prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the mass public vaccination program gets underway, at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom is beginning its vaccination campaign to inoculate people against the COVID-19 virus.

    “In spring 2020 you had a situation where the Department of Health was just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE and all of that. You had serious problems with the funding bureaucracy for therapeutics. We also had the EU proposal which looked like an absolute guaranteed programme to fail – a debacle,” he added.

    The former aide to the Prime Minister, Cummings made a comeback after his resignation from the government service in November 2020, and claimed that the Johnson’s procurement system before 2020 was an "expensive disaster zone", and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it "completely fell over".

    He also urged the committee to take a "very, very hard look" into "what went wrong and why in 2020”, referring to the poor management of the COVID-19 crisis by the British government.

    Cummings was part of that government and left it quite controversially, having been accused of breaching lockdown restrictions, after he travelled to his parents' farm in County Durham.

    “I think I made the right decision to resign when I did. I actually said to the prime minister back in July that I would leave by Friday 18 December at the latest so the whole thing was not exactly as it appeared,” Cummings said.

    Having left his position, in what media called a “clear-out of Brexiteers” from Downing Street in the aftermath of an ongoing power struggle, Cummings told the MPs on 17 March that he made specific demands of Johnson before joining Number 10.

    “The prime minister came to speak to me the Sunday before he became prime minister and said: 'Would I come to Downing Street to help sort out the huge Brexit nightmare?' I said: ‘Yes, if first of all you are deadly serious about actually getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum. Secondly, double the science budget, third create some Arpa-like [Advanced Research Projects Agency] entity, and fourth, support me in trying to change how Whitehall works because it’s a disaster zone’ and he said: ‘Deal’,” Cummings told the committee.

    The funding for ARIA, promoted by Cummings, will be £800 million, to help - according to the government - "the most inspiring inventors to turn their transformational ideas into new technologies, discoveries, products and services – helping to maintain the UK’s position as a global science superpower." 

    Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance said ARIA’s importance of “scientific innovation has never been clearer than over the last year and this new body provides an exciting new funding mechanism for pioneering R&D.”

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse