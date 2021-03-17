Register
16:48 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Leaked Texts Read in Parliament Expose SNP 'Fishing' For Salmond Allegations

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082370352_0:0:3074:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9e2dc70013674066353c623aa9e0717f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103171082370974-leaked-texts-read-in-parliament-expose-snp-fishing-for-salmond-allegations/

    The Scottish National Party has been hit by a string of sex pest allegations against its MPs as it has struggled to limit the damage from a Holyrood inquiry into its attempt to pin sexual misconduct claims on its former leader Alex Salmond — who was cleared of the charges in a court last year.

    The Scottish National Party (SNP) went "fishing" for sexual misconduct claims against its former leader, leaked messages read out in Parliament show.

    Conservative MP and former Brexit minister David Davis took advantage of Parliamentary privilege to read out phone text messages between three SNP officials in Parliament on Tuesday night — which the Fabiani inquiry into the affair has refused to publish.

    Davis said the messages "suggest" SNP Chief Executive Officer Peter Murrell, the husband of party leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, had coordinated efforts by Chief Operating Officer Sue Ruddick and Compliance Officer Iain McCann to persuade female staff to accuse Salmond of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

    In one text, Ruddick expressed fears for "what happens when my name comes out as fishing for others to come forward".

    Davis noted that the message was dated after a criminal investigation into Salmond had begun in early 2019 following the collapse of an attempt to condemn the former leader via a Scottish parliamentary inquiry. Salmond was cleared in 2020 of 13 charges, including one of rape, while a 14th charge was dropped.

    "McCann expressed great disappointment to Ruddick that someone who had promised to deliver five complainants to him by the end of the week had come empty or ‘overreached’ as he put it," on another occasion, Davis said. "One of the complainants said to Ruddick she was ‘feeling pressurised by the whole thing rather than supported’."

    The MP said that day after the inquiry was halted by a judge in January 2019, Ruddick told McCann she hoped "one of the complainants would be ‘sickened enough to get back in the game’."

    "Later that month, she confirmed to Murrell that the complainant was now ‘up for the fight’ and ‘keen to see him go to jail’," Davis said.

    Davis said the messages were in the possession of Police Scotland and could be verified.

    Cover-Up

    SNP Owen Thompson — who is acting chief whip following the resignation last week of Patrick Grady over groping allegations which Sturgeon allegedly knew of in 2018 — interrupted Davis with a point of order in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing to silence him.

    ​Davis hit back that the devolved SNP government in Scotland had repeatedly covered up and withheld evidence from the courts in its bid to have Salmond jailed.

    ​George Galloway, who is standing in May's Scottish parliamentary elections for the new Alliance4Unity party, called on the police to investigate SNP officials on the basis of of the evidence read out by Davis.

    ​But Sturgeon's spokesperson accused Davis of "cherry-picking" from a long list of messages. 

    “As with Mr Salmond’s previous claims and cherry picking of messages, the reality is very different to the picture being presented," they said. “Every message involving SNP staff has been seen by the committee previously. Their views have been widely reported as dismissive of them.”

    Poll Problems

    The SNP woke up to a new shock on Wednesday when a new poll showed support for independence — the nationalists' reason for being — had slumped to 37 per cent.

    The poll commissioned by group Scotland in Union found 49 per cent said yes to the question "should Scotland remain part of the United Kingdom or leave the United Kingdom?", with the 14 per cent undecided.

    Excluding the 'don't knows', the split was 57 to 43 per cent, and even worse result the the 55 to 45 per cent defeat in 2014 independence referendum

    The SNP claimed voters would "see right through this desperate attempt to rig the question", which other polls have framed in similar terms to the 2014 referendum that asked: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

    The poll was the latest to show support for secession slipping in the wake of the inquiry into the Scottish government's conduct over Salmond, amid string of other scandals. The SNP had previosuly crowed over a series of polls indicating majority support for a 'Scexit'.

    Sturgeon has pledged to hold a re-run of the plebiscite in the wake of the UK's exit from the European Union if it wins a majority in the May election. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already ruled that out, while other critics point out that the SNP would just hand over Scotland's new-found sovereignty to Brussels — having vowed to re-join the bloc if they win.

    Related:

    Alex Salmond Tells Scottish Parliament Nicola Sturgeon's Government Was 'Tainted by Bias'
    Scottish Tories Say Sturgeon Must Go After Legal Advice Shows She Wasted £500K on Salmond Probe
    Scottish Government Pressed Salmond Aide to Change Testimony to Sturgeon Conduct Probe
    Tags:
    referendum, independence, Brexit, Boris Johnson, David Davis, Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish National Party, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), SNP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse