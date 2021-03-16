Register
20:56 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Contentious UK Police and Crime Bill Passes Second Key Vote Despite Labour Opposition

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082361184_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_257fcb85d2e65ccaa75580b0eae6e97a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103161082361176-contentious-uk-police-and-crime-bill-passes-second-key-vote-despite-labour-opposition/

    The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would stop convicted terrorists and sex offenders being freed half-way through their jail terms, and also allow sentences up to ten years in jail for those who vandalise war memorials and other public monuments.

    The British government's sweeping new crime bill has passed its second Commons vote by a majority of 96 — despite a last-minute Labour U-turn to oppose it.

    The contentious Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill passed easily by 359 votes to 263 on Tuesday night. An opposition amendment was voted down by a similar margin.

    Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside Parliament for the third consecutive evening to demand better protection for women in public, following the murder of Sarah Everard. Police officer Wayne Couzens has been charged with the crime.

    The legislation will now be debated and possibly amended in the House of Lords before the third and final Commons vote.

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made a U-turn at the weekend from his previous position of abstaining on the bill, whipping his MPs to oppose it after the Metropolitan Police forcefully broke up a vigil for Everard on London's Clapham Common where she disappeared.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives seized the opportunity to condemn the opposition for trying to block the bill it says it largely supports.

    The bill would change parole rules for prisoners, stopping convicted terrorists and sex offenders from being freed half-way through their sentences.

    It would also increase the maximum jail time for those who vandalise war memorials and other public monuments from three months to ten years — although the minimum penalty would be a fine. That prompted claims by Labour MPs that the bill would to more to protect statues than women and punish vandalism more harshly than rape, which carries a sentence of five years to life.

    Police detain a woman as people gather at a memorial site in Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Is It a Fair Cop? Why Campaigners and Activists are So Angry About Priti Patel’s New Policing Bill
    And the bill creates a new offence of "intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance" aimed at groups like Extinction Rebellion, which has disrupted public transport with its protests.

    It would also double the maximum sentence for assaulting an emergency worker to two years. And pre-mediated murder of a child would carry a mandatory whole-life sentence under the law.

    Sport coaches and religious leaders who abuse their positions of trust to sleep with with 16- and 17-year-olds in their care would also be criminalised, as teachers who do so currently are.

    The legislation would also includes the so-called "Kay's Law" to allow authorities to set bail conditions on suspects who have not yet been formally charged. Sunderland woman Kay Richardson was murdered by her estranged husband in 2019 just weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of beating and raping her.

    Related:

    London Police Chief Urged to Resign Amid Criticism of Handling of Sarah Everard Memorial Vigil
    Probe Launched as Police Allegedly Refused to Help UK Woman 'Flashed at' After Sarah Everard Vigil
    UK Policing Minister Doesn't Back Calls for London Police Chief to Resign After Sarah Everard Vigil
    Tags:
    David Lammy, Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, Sarah Everard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse