Protesters Gather in London to Call for Better Security for Women in Wake of Sarah Everard's Murder

Sputnik is live from London’s Parliament Square, where protesters have gathered to urge for improved security for women in the wake of Sarah Everard's killing.
Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared on the evening of 3 March. Her body was found dumped in a bag in a woodland area in Ashford, Kent this past Wednesday. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens was charged with murder and kidnapping and appeared in court on Saturday morning.
The killing caused outrage among women in the UK and sparked protests calling for a safer environment for women.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
