Stoltenberg Believes UK Will Keep Providing Key Capabilities to NATO After Policy Review

"First, on the integrated review of the United Kingdom. That will be announced later today so it is not possible for me to comment on specifics in that review. But what I can say, is that, first of all, the United Kingdom has announced that they will brief allies on the integrated review. I will also speak with [UK] defense secretary [Ben] Wallace this week," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.
The NATO secretary assured that the UK can count on the alliance.
"I am confident the United Kingdom will continue to provide key capabilities to NATO, and that NATO can count on the United Kingdom, as the United Kingdom can count on NATO," Stoltenberg said.
He also qualified the UK as "a highly valued ally which is leading in many ways in NATO."
"They are leading one of the battlegroups we have in the eastern part of the alliance, the battlegroup in Estonia, they are providing important capabilities to NATO also when it comes to air capabilities, including air policing, and the Royal Navy deploys with the NATO naval forces in different missions and operations," Stoltenberg went on to say.
Later on Tuesday, the UK government will unveil its integrated review, which re-examines the country's priorities and objectives on defense, security, development and foreign policy and defines the country’s place in the world, following Brexit. This will be followed by a statement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
