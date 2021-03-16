UK's Prince Philip Reportedly Leaves London Hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, has left the private King Edward VII Hospital, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing witnesses.
According to a witness cited by Reuters, he left the facility shortly after 10:30 GMT.
The 99-year-old royal has been in medical care for a month. He was admitted to the hospital as a "precautionary measure" on 16 February, after feeling unwell.
The queen's husband was later taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery for a chronic heart condition before being transported back to King Edward VII Hospital.
